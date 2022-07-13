July 13, 2022

Space weather will delay your trains

by Royal Astronomical Society

Space weather will delay your trains
An illustration of the Sun interacting with Earth's magnetosphere. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Mary Pat Hrybyk-Keith

Fluctuations in space weather are disrupting train signals and causing significant delays. A project investigating the effect of solar storms on railway signals will be presented this week at the National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2022) by Cameron Patterson, a Ph.D. student at Lancaster University.

The sun's tendency to affect technology on Earth, as well as in space, is known as space weather. In railways, caused to flow in the Earth by can interfere with the normal operation of signals, turning green signals to red even when there is no train nearby.

Patterson says: "Most of us have at one point heard the dreaded words: 'your train is delayed due to a signaling failure,' and while we usually connect these faults to rain, snow and leaves on the line, you may not have considered that the sun can also cause signals to malfunction."

To track the location of trains, a railway line is split into small, consecutive segments called "blocks" with an average length of 1–2 km. Each block is tied to a signal that tells you if there is a train currently in that block. The signals are controlled by relays that detect currents in the system. Synonymous to traffic lights, the signals turn green if the block is empty and a current is detected, or red if the block is occupied and no current is detected.

Solar storms can off-set the balance of currents controlling the light signals on train lines, causing lights to show clear sections as occupied with a red light. Evidence shows that stronger solar storms cause more signals to malfunction, thus increasing the amount time the train is delayed.

A team of researchers at the University of Lancaster have investigated the impacts of solar storms on two segments of the UK railway network: a South-North line from Preston to Lancaster and a West-East line from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

Technological problems can occur as a result of solar storms with a range of strengths: from medium storms with electric field strengths of 2 V/km to strong storms at 4 V/km. In the past, values of higher than 7 V/km have been detected along railways in Sweden. Estimates of extreme have predicted events with strengths of up to 20 V/km.

Interestingly, the results show that signaling failures occur even with moderate storms. So, while these estimates are unsettling, there is still cause for concern without these extreme storms.

Describing the future of his work, Patterson says: "We are now working on looking at the case where trains are present on the line, and how strong a storm needs to be to turn a red signal back to green—a far more hazardous scenario potentially leading to crashes."

Explore further

Want to turn off the internet? It could happen if a solar storm hits the Earth
Provided by Royal Astronomical Society
Citation: Space weather will delay your trains (2022, July 13) retrieved 13 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-space-weather.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Building a Solar System simulation with python

12 minutes ago

Would an object weigh more on a magnetar than on a neutron star?

40 minutes ago

(free kindle) Gauge Theories in Particle Physics by Aitchison & Hey

43 minutes ago

Graphene/GO-based elastic material

45 minutes ago

What is a Reaction Force?

46 minutes ago

What is considered the "System" here? (conservation of energy problem)

51 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)