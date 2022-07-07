July 7, 2022

Scientists react to planned cull of Swedish wolves

by Stockholm University

Wolf in Sweden. Photo: Christina Hansen Wheat

The Swedish Parliament recently presented its ambition to drastically reduce number of wolves in Sweden—from approximately 400 down to approximately 200. Scientists are now reacting to this goal. In a letter published in Science, 18 researchers from five countries warn that such a cull would further threaten this already highly vulnerable population.

The authors of the letter point to the results from extensive genetic monitoring of the population that have revealed persistent genetic isolation, resulting in extreme levels of inbreeding—individuals are, on average, as closely related as siblings. Negative effects of this have been documented, and recent studies focusing on the entire genome of these wolves show genetic erosion with dramatic losses of variability.

The authors stress that to improve the poor conservation situation of Swedish , the population size should increase and extensive connectivity with populations over Norway-Sweden-Finland should be secured. The authors are researchers in , evolutionary and conservation genetics/genomics, conservation biology, wildlife ecology and ethology.

More information: Linda Laikre et al, Planned cull endangers Swedish wolf population, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.add5299
Journal information: Science

Provided by Stockholm University
