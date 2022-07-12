July 12, 2022

Scientists suggest naming heatwaves as part of early warning system to save lives

by Andrew Mackenzie, The Physiological Society

heatwave
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The U.K. should name heatwaves as part of an effective early warning system to protect the most vulnerable, says leading U.K. scientists.

As the U.K. faces a and potentially record breaking temperatures this week, with climate change increasing the frequency of such events in the future, The Physiological Society is calling for heatwaves to be named similar to storms.

The Physiological Society is the largest group of physiologists in Europe and is focused on understanding how the body works, including how the body copes in response to heat and . Calls for improved early warning systems for heatwaves is included in a report The Society is launching this Wednesday (13 July) at an event in London on the health policy implications of climate change. The report highlights policy priorities for Government in response to climate change's impact on , as well as identifying areas of gaps in research that need to be addressed.

The U.K. Met Office currently names storms alphabetically to aid the communication of approaching through the media and government agencies. Seville has recently started naming heatwaves as excessively becomes more frequent.

Speaking ahead of the event on Wednesday, Professor Mike Tipton from The Physiological Society, said:

"This week could potentially see record breaking temperatures here in the U.K. Just like preparing for a storm in winter, people need to take action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"Extreme heat isn't just a problem on your summer holidays, due to we are increasingly seeing very hot weather here in the U.K. Even one day of very hot weather can present a risk, but consecutive days of high temperatures triggers a heatwave that requires specific actions to keep people safe.

"As part of raising awareness of the threat from heatwaves in the U.K., heatwaves should be named in the same was as we name storms. It makes the risk to health clear and that people can't expect to continue as normal during the heatwave. This will aid the communication of approaching heatwaves through the media and government agencies. This is especially helpful for those who don't have as ready access to the internet or weather apps on smartphones.

"As the science of how the body works, physiology explains the impact of hot weather on our health. We can use this knowledge to advise on ways to keep the body cool and design early warning systems that provide tailored advice to the most vulnerable or those who have to work in the heat.

"This will enable people to better plan ahead and take measures that could save lives.

"Such knowledge can also assist in smart building design and , both of which will amongst the developments needed going into a hotter future."

Provided by The Physiological Society

Citation: Scientists suggest naming heatwaves as part of early warning system to save lives (2022, July 12) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-scientists-heatwaves-early.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Punishing heat wave in India reaches 115 degrees, part of a 'hotter and more dangerous world'
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)