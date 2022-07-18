July 18, 2022

Designing roots to penetrate hard soils could help climate proof crops

by University of Nottingham

Designing roots to penetrate hard soils could help climate proof crops
Narrow root in soil. Credit: Dr Bipin Pandey, University of Nottingham

Scientists have discovered how to design cereal roots able to continue growing in hard soils by altering their ability to penetrate, enabling roots to access sources of water deeper in soil, and helping "climate-proof" vital crops in response to changing UK rain fall patterns.

Climate change is altering fall patterns, resulting in drier, harder soils which threaten yields in rain fed crops like cereals. An international team of researchers led by the University of Nottingham and Shanghai University have discovered key genes, hormone signals and processes in rice roots that control their ability to penetrate hard soils. Their findings have been published today in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Hard soils cause crop roots to grow shorter and swell. Root swelling was originally thought to help penetrate hard soils. However, X-ray imaging of plants growing in soil at Nottingham revealed that roots which remained narrow penetrate hard soils more easily. The team went on to identify a hormone signal that promoted this root swelling response which, when its levels were reduced, helped roots remain narrow and penetrate hard soil more effectively.

Dr. Bipin Pandey, BBSRC Discovery Fellow and the lead researcher from the University of Nottingham says that their "research overturns decades of scientific thinking, revealing that swelling does not help penetrate hard soils. These results can potentially safeguard or boost agricultural yields worldwide, particularly considering that can exacerbate the strength of soil by less rainfall. This new understanding of how roots grow in hard soils promises to help develop novel -compaction-resistant crops."

Explore further

Hard to crack research reveals how crop roots penetrate hard soils
More information: Ethylene inhibits rice root elongation in compacted soil via ABA- and auxin-mediated mechanisms, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2201072119.
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Nottingham
Citation: Designing roots to penetrate hard soils could help climate proof crops (2022, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-roots-penetrate-hard-soils-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trying to identify a part

1 hour ago

Dimensions vs. degrees of freedom

1 hour ago

Looking for the title of a book I read years ago

1 hour ago

Proper placement of boat on trailer

1 hour ago

Formal proof of Thevenin theorem

1 hour ago

Wait, what? Whose fighter jets are those?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)