July 11, 2022

What value on nature? Countries now have 1st guidelines

What value on nature? Countries now have 1st guidelines
The Furnas hydroelectric dam sits along the Rio Grande River in Sao Jose da Barra, Brazil, Sept. 1, 2021. Countries have approved the first comprehensive guidelines for judging the value of nature following four years of intense debate, officials said Monday, July 11. Credit: AP Photo/Andre Penner, File

Countries have approved the first comprehensive guidelines for judging the value of nature following four years of intense debate, officials said Monday.

The report was endorsed by 139 countries, including the U.S., Russia, China, France, the U.K. and Germany, that are members of the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, or IPBES.

Its authors hope the guide they've drawn up with the help of experts from a wide range of disciplines will make it easier for governments to consider more than just the economic benefits of a project when deciding whether and how to go ahead with it.

This includes figuring out how will gain or lose from a project such as a —a situation that has regularly led to friction between businesses, citizens and authorities in the past.

Rather than prescribe a set way for governments to estimate these non-economic benefits, the report provides them with tools for working through the often complex assessment process, said its co-author Patricia Balvanera of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

"We provide a roadmap to for how to deal with this very complex situation they face every single day," she said.

What value on nature? Countries now have 1st guidelines
A red car drives on a road leading up to the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, June 20, 2022. Countries have approved the first comprehensive guidelines for judging the value of nature following four years of intense debate, officials said Monday, July 11. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Probst, File

Fellow author Unai Pascual of the Basque Center for Climate Change in Bilbao, Spain, said the report's approval represents a "milestone" for the way governments view nature, by challenging some of the underlying assumptions that have contributed to .

The report was drafted with the help of dozens of experts from both social and in an attempt to bridge the often considerable differences between disciplines and find a common approach they could all support, he said.

"We don't know what will come next," said Pascual, but suggested the guidelines are likely to be reflected in the negotiations at December's U.N. conference on biodiversity in Montreal.

Representatives of Indigenous groups welcomed the new guidelines and an IPBES published last week which highlighted the need for sustainable use of nature.

"There is a growing body of evidence showing that when the rights of Indigenous peoples are guaranteed, we outperform all other forest managers in reducing deforestation and preventing wildfires," said José Gregório Díaz MIrabal of COICA, a coordinating body for the indigenous organizations of the countries of the Amazon Basin.

"If the goal is to succeed in saving the Amazon, any plan must be carried out in collaboration with Indigenous peoples," he said.

Explore further

Scientists call for decision-making to be transformed to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises together

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: What value on nature? Countries now have 1st guidelines (2022, July 11) retrieved 11 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-nature-countries-1st-guidelines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A spaceship with a speed close to light (gravity law)

3 hours ago

work done on elevator by spring gravity

3 hours ago

Does a body behave as a point mass even at rest

3 hours ago

Tension in a complex-pulley-system

3 hours ago

Please give me an example of how any indexing works in big data search

3 hours ago

"No objective reality" in quantum mechanics?

3 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)