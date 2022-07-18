July 18, 2022

Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $18 mn

Malaysia has seized animal parts, including elephant tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales, worth $18 million
Malaysia has seized animal parts, including elephant tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales, worth $18 million.

Malaysian customs officials said Monday they seized a stash of rare animal parts worth $18 million thought to have come from Africa, including elephant tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales.

The Southeast Asian nation is a hub for wildlife trafficking, with animal parts shipped through the country to lucrative regional markets.

Authorities foiled a smuggling attempt on July 10 when they uncovered the illicit cargo in Port Klang, on Malaysia's west coast, hidden in a container along with timber.

The shipment included an estimated 6,000 kilograms (13,200 pounds) of elephant tusks—Malaysia's biggest single of elephant ivory, said customs department chief Zazuli Johan.

There were also 29 kilograms of rhino horns, 100 kilos of pangolin scales, and 300 kilos of animal skulls and other bones, he told a press conference.

The seizure had an estimated value of 80 million ringgit ($18 million), he said, adding it was believed to have come from Africa, without giving more details.

Zazuli said Malaysia was not the shipment's final destination, but did not say where it was heading.

Animal parts such as and pangolin scales are popular in countries where they are used in , including China and Vietnam.

There have been no arrests over the seizure.

Kanitha Krishnasamy—Southeast Asia director at monitoring group Traffic—hailed the "significant seizure".

"This medley of threatened species in a single seizure is concerning, and it certainly verifies the suspicion that criminals continue to use Malaysian ports to move contraband wildlife," she said.

Explore further

Malaysia seizes rare animal parts worth almost $1 mn

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $18 mn (2022, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-malaysia-seizes-animal-worth-mn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to determine the angle from sector given the angle between lines?

35 minutes ago

Why Not Titanium Alloy Rocket Engine Nozzles?

36 minutes ago

Calculations for swinging on a rope out over a lake (max. tension, final angle, etc.)

41 minutes ago

Supermassive stars

44 minutes ago

question about mathematical model

49 minutes ago

Bad Math Jokes

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)