July 22, 2022

Key material development for fusion energy application

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study sheds light on key material development for fusion energy application
Figure 1. Fatigue and creep properties of 9Cr-RAFM steels and welded joints. Credit: HFIPS

In a review paper recently published in the Journal of Nuclear Materials, Prof. Haug Qunying from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with collaborators, has introduced the latest development and strategy on fusion energy in China and reviewed the progresses of reduced activation ferritic/martensitic (RAFM) steel for engineering applications.

China is carrying out extensive fusion projects to promote the final application of clean . The test blanket module (TBM) of the (ITER) is a key component to verify energy extraction, tritium proliferation and self-sustaining. Therefore, structural materials of fusion reactors are required to meet the harsh operating environment such as high-energy neutron irradiation, high heat flux impact, complex electromagnetic and mechanical loads.

"RAFM steel has many advantages," said Prof. Huang Qunying, "like low activation, good radiation resistance and high-temperature mechanical properties, as well as relatively mature industrial technologies. That's why it was chosen as a promising structural material for ITER-TBM and fusion DEMO reactor."

In this paper, they summarized the improvement of properties and key technologies development for final application in ITER and CFETR in China during the past few years. The latest studies and progresses mainly focused on composition design, radiation resistance and mechanical properties optimization, processing and forming technologies, standardization construction and engineering qualification.

  • Study sheds light on key material development for fusion energy application
    Figure 2. Microstructure and precipitated phase of modified RAFM steel. Credit: HFIPS
  • Study sheds light on key material development for fusion energy application
    Figure 3. Half prototype of HCCB-TBM. Credit: Southwestern Institute of Physics

Among them, Prof. Huang mentioned the most important one. "The key technologies have been pushed forward very quickly under the supports on research and development of RAFMs and TBM. Some related standards have been issued," she said, "with these profound technologies and experiences, we are closer to the final engineering application of RAFM in ITER, CFETR and DEMO."

These studies lay a and technical foundation for the fabrication of ITER-TBM. They also provide an important reference for the research and development of other RAFMs, ITER-TBMs, and the blanket modules of CFETR and DEMO.

Explore further

French scientist leading nuclear fusion project dies at 72
More information: Qunying Huang et al, Development of reduced activation ferritic/martensitic steels in China, Journal of Nuclear Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jnucmat.2022.153887
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Key material development for fusion energy application (2022, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-key-material-fusion-energy-application.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Please help with my spacetime diagrams (relativity problem)

53 minutes ago

Why are only two senses transmittable via technology?

53 minutes ago

Bernoulli's equation and the work energy theorem

1 hour ago

Rayleigh scattering -- What is the true reason for the color of the sky?

1 hour ago

Layered VPN

1 hour ago

EE's Going Extinct?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)