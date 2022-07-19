July 19, 2022

Study examines impact of stereotyping on performance in chess

by King's College London

Study examines impact of stereotyping on performance in chess
The study examined the result and performance from thousands of games of chess. Credit: Felix Mittermeier/Unsplash

Stereotypes around women's ability to play chess could explain why they perform worse when playing against men in competitive environments, a new study has suggested.

Despite no evidence of an innate advantage for men, female expert were found to make 11% more errors when competing against their , while men were observed to continue playing longer—by 8% on average—against even when they would normally have resigned against a man.

Both factors mean women earn fewer points on average against male opponents in competitive chess—even after researchers controlled for player fixed effects, the ages, and the expected performance (as measured by the Elo rating) of the players involved.

The findings were published in a new paper, "Gender, Competition and Performance: Evidence from Chess Players," co-authored by Dr. Santiago Sanchez-Pages (King's College London), Dr. Peter Backus (University of Manchester), Dr. Maria Cubel (University of Bath), Dr. Matej Guid (University of Ljubljana) and Enrique Lopez Manas.

The researchers said: "We found that the effect of the gender composition of the game on outcomes is driven largely by female players making larger errors when playing against males. This is in contrast with male players, who play equally well regardless of the sex of the opponent.

"We also found that, on average, men persisted longer before resigning when playing against a woman, decreasing the points that a female player can expect to earn against a male opponent.

"Our results provide evidence that inter-gender competition changes the behavior of both men and women in ways that are detrimental to the outcomes of women."

Researchers used data from more than 79,000 games of chess played by 14,056 players from 154 national federations over a period of 18 months.

One explanation offered by the researchers for the disparity in outcome between men and women is deep-seated beliefs about that relative ability of women to play . Women constitute only about 11% of mixed-sex tournament players and two percent of Grandmasters.

The researchers said: "Previous studies have shown that stereotypes lead to differential beliefs which in turn correlate with differential performance. As for the actual mechanisms linking beliefs and performance, these can be related to changes in effort or in under or overconfidence."

Explore further

Women beat expectations when playing chess against men, according to new research
More information: Gender, Competition and Performance: Evidence from Chess Players. www.ed.ac.uk/files/atoms/files … _and_performance.pdf
Provided by King's College London
Citation: Study examines impact of stereotyping on performance in chess (2022, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-impact-stereotyping-chess.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is KE not conserved when momentum is?

44 minutes ago

Wordle (NYT)

46 minutes ago

Initial velocity and angle when a ball is kicked over a 3m fence

47 minutes ago

Solid Mechanics Textbook

49 minutes ago

is f(z) =(1 z)/(1-z) a real function?

52 minutes ago

"No objective reality" in quantum mechanics?

53 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)