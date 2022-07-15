Researchers synthesize half-metal with zero magnetization
A research group has successfully synthesized a "half-metal" material, achieving a rare feat in the pursuit of zero magnetization.
Half-metals can dramatically enhance the performance of electronic devices. This is due to their 100% spin-polarization, which allows them to behave as metals in one spin direction, and insulators/semiconductors in the other. Most successful instances of half-metals are ferromagnetic, meaning their spin arrangement is aligned.
Antiferromagnetic-like half metals, where the spin aligns in an antiparallel nature, are desirable since no magnetic stray field can disturb it, even if integrated at high density. To date, only two cases of antiferromagnetic-like half-metals have been reported.
Following a development guideline, the research group created a compound consisting of iron, chromium, and sulfur. The new material completely loses its magnetization at low temperatures.
"The developed half-metal material possesses excellent properties, and the material development guidelines played a pivotal role in our success," said Satoshi Semboshi, paper co-author and professor at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research (IMR).
Colleague and fellow co-author Rie Umetsu added, "We believe the results will improve the efficiency of future materials research and accelerate the innovation of electronic devices."
Details of their research were published in the journal Scientific Reports on June 23, 2022.
