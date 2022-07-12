July 12, 2022

Habitat shifts affect brain structure in Amazonian butterflies

by University of Bristol

Habitat shifts affect brain structure in Amazonian butterflies, according to study
Scan of butterfly brain. Credit: Benito Wainwright

Habitat differences help determine changes in the nervous system of tropical butterflies, scientists at the University of Bristol have found.

By analyzing a tribe of Neotropical butterflies called Ithomiini, found in the Amazonian rainforests of eastern Ecuador, the researchers were able to show that habitat shifts—indicated by mimicry pattern—accurately predict changes in brain structure, particularly in areas of the butterfly brain which process .

The findings, published today in Evolution, provides strong evidence that these shifts in investment are adaptive and that local adaptation to distinct light environments can occur at very small ecological scales.

Lead author Benito Wainwright of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences explained: "It was known that niche partitioning in complex habitats, like , might pose perceptual challenges for the animals living in them.

"Work on fish in had previously shown that dramatic changes in light availability with depth can result in impressive visual adaptations, but little was known whether evolution could select for such adaptations in a terrestrial environment like a tropical forest."

Habitat shifts affect brain structure in Amazonian butterflies
Ithomiine butterfly. Credit: Stephen Montgomery

Around 160 samples across 16 species were used making this one of the largest neuroanatomical comparisons undertaken in any insect.

Now the scientists are aiming to investigate sensory evolution across the entire community of butterflies to rigorously test whether convergence in habitat, predicts convergence in brain structure.

Mr. Wainwright explained: "In other words, we want to know when faced with the same perceptual challenges, do species evolve sensory adaptations via similar mechanisms.

"We also wish to quantify the light environment within these forests to investigate to what degree small changes in forest structure affect the sensory environment."

Their study cuts across the disciplines of evolutionary biology, ecology and neurobiology and on a broad scale highlights the importance of visual ecology in adaptively shaping entire communities of closely in complex terrestrial environments.

He added: "Ithomiine butterflies play a crucial role in many tropical ecosystems and so understanding these evolutionary responses will allow us to make more accurate predictions on how sudden changes in the sensory might affect the composition of entire rainforests.

"Our work shows that the way species' have evolved to process the world around them plays an important role in the way entire animal communities are structured. Natural selection can lead to adaptive change in over relatively short periods of evolutionary time."

Explore further

All in the head? Brains adapt to support new species
More information: J. Benito Wainwright et al, Neuroanatomical shifts mirror patterns of ecological divergence in three diverse clades of mimetic butterflies, Evolution (2022). DOI: 10.1111/evo.14547
Journal information: Evolution

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Habitat shifts affect brain structure in Amazonian butterflies (2022, July 12) retrieved 12 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-habitat-shifts-affect-brain-amazonian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Friction on rolling cylinder on incline.

2 hours ago

what is the system considered here? (conservation of energy)

2 hours ago

Measuring Earth and its Mountains

2 hours ago

Does a body behave as a point mass even at rest?

2 hours ago

Are Antineoplastons actually a cure or significant treatment of cancer

2 hours ago

Open interval or Closed interval in defining convex function

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)