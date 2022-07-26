July 26, 2022

The glass ceiling phenomenon in the US and EU labor markets

by David Bradley, Inderscience

women minorities business
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The "glass ceiling" is a metaphor for the barriers facing women and various minorities in the workplace when they strive for promotion or other improvements in their career. Research published in the International Journal of Services and Operations Management, compares the phenomenon in the European Union and the U.S.

Saška Gavrilovska and Balasundram Maniam of the Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, U.S., have found that the glass ceiling has been raised somewhat in recent times with many women and members of minority groups achieving higher mid-level positions at many companies and institutions. However, the barrier is still very much in evidence in terms of limited opportunities to break through the glass ceiling to top-level management positions. The team suggests that , discrimination, and the challenges of motherhood and childcare often reinforce the glass ceiling.

Earlier work and suggest that there remain significant inequities between men and women and between majority and minority groups. Pay and grade disparities remain strong. To reduce workplace discrimination and promote gender and equality in general, there is a need for improved rights and policies, which should be adopted by companies and enacted in law. The EU and U.S. do have in place policies to improve rights, but there are many gaps, oversights, and loopholes that mean the , while slightly higher than in the past, remains a major barrier for women and minority groups.

More information: Saška Gavrilovska et al, The glass ceiling phenomenon in the US and EU labour market: a comparative study, International Journal of Services and Operations Management (2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJSOM.2022.124282
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: The glass ceiling phenomenon in the US and EU labor markets (2022, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-glass-ceiling-phenomenon-eu-labor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
