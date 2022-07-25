July 25, 2022

Understanding friction, the unavoidable enemy

by University of Pittsburgh

friction
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

For machines with mechanical elements, friction is an unavoidable enemy. It is a major source of service failure and can reduce the lifespan of any machinery, from bicycles and cars to airplanes and assembly lines.

New research led by the University of Pittsburgh unveils the atomic-scale of a single tungsten asperity, or rough edge, in real time, showing atomic motion for the first time with . The work, completed by two labs in the Swanson School of Engineering, was recently published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

"Until now, no one has been able to actually see the atomically resolved friction process with a clear-cut interface, so the relationship between the friction mechanisms and the interface hasn't been fully understood," said Guofeng Wang, CNG Faculty Fellow and professor of mechanical engineering and , whose lab collaborated on this work. "In this study, we were able to actually see the sliding pathway of interface atoms and the dynamic strain and stress evolution on the interface that has only previously been shown by simulations."

Wang's group collaborated with now-retired John Swanson Endowed Professor Scott X. Mao's research group in the Swanson School to provide the first visualization of friction at the atomic scale. Using a high-resolution transmission electron microscope, Mao's group was able to actually view the movement of atoms across the surface when two surfaces made contact and moved. Wang's group was then able to use their to verify what the microscopic visualizations showed and understand more about the forces at play.

Though this study focused on tungsten atoms because of their to the microscope's heat, the method can be applied to any material to understand friction and wear.

"What we found is that no matter how smooth and clean the surface is, friction still occurs at the . It's completely unavoidable," said Wang. "However, this knowledge can lead to better lubricants and materials to minimize friction and wear as much as possible, extending the life of mechanical systems."

Explore further

New research sheds light on nature of friction in multi-layered graphene
More information: Xiang Wang et al, Atomic-scale friction between single-asperity contacts unveiled through in situ transmission electron microscopy, Nature Nanotechnology (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-022-01126-z
Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by University of Pittsburgh
Citation: Understanding friction, the unavoidable enemy (2022, July 25) retrieved 26 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-friction-unavoidable-enemy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should we hit Mars with The Behemoth Comet?

1 hour ago

Direction of friction on rolling object

1 hour ago

Switching from Biology undergrad to Physics grad...

2 hours ago

the 'design' theory concerning the psychological aspects of the theory

2 hours ago

Small Signal Input Resistance of a BJT amplifier

2 hours ago

Power consumed by electron gun

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)