July 26, 2022

Record number of French regions face water restrictions

by Marc-Antoine BAUDOUX, avec les bureaux de l'AFP

Only a handful of &quot;departments&quot; around France are exempt from the restrictions, including the Paris area, the governme
Only a handful of "departments" around France are exempt from the restrictions, including the Paris area, the government's drought website shows.

A record 90 out of 96 mainland French regions face water restrictions due to an ongoing drought, official figures showed on Tuesday, as scorching temperatures and low rainfall cause supply shortages in many areas.

Only a handful of "departments" around the country are exempt from the restrictions, including the Paris area, the government's drought website Propluvia shows.

A colour-coded map indicates that the most severe measures—including a ban on irrigation for farmland—are in place in the northwest in the Loire river basin, as well as the southeast around the Rhone.

Areas in the southwest around the Tarn and Lot rivers are also in the highest red category, while even the normally verdant Alps are suffering from severe aridity.

"We have a record number of departments with restrictions," the environment ministry said in a statement.

France experienced its third-driest spring on this year after 2011 and 1976, according to the , with rainfall 45 percent below average levels.

Two severe heatwaves in May and latterly in July—when temperatures soared above 40 Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit)—have further reduced while searing farmland and forests.

Two huge blazes near Bordeaux in southwest France over the last fortnight have destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of tinder-dry forest and required around 2,000 firefighters to bring them under control.

Local authorities are restricting access to many as a precaution, including the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean coast near Marseille which is popular with tourists.

Explore further

Britain, France brace for temperature records as Europe fires rage

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Record number of French regions face water restrictions (2022, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-french-regions-restrictions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should we hit Mars with The Behemoth Comet?

56 minutes ago

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed (continued)

1 hour ago

The limit of the perimeter of a Koch snowflake as s(0) goes to zero

1 hour ago

Will we get an infinitesimal x when we neglect ##x^2## in ##x x^2##?

1 hour ago

Decoherence and Quantum tunnelling

1 hour ago

Cost/Benefits of an RF Cavity vs Quartz Oscillator

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)