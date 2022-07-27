July 27, 2022

'Don't go near': Japan beachgoers warned over biting dolphin

A single dolphin is believed to be behind at least 10 biting incidents near a beach in central Japan
A single dolphin is believed to be behind at least 10 biting incidents near a beach in central Japan.

Beachgoers in the Japanese region of Fukui have been warned to stay away from a displeased dolphin accused of biting swimmers, with officials urging visitors to "watch from afar".

Beach attendants at the seafront in the central region on Wednesday set up a device that emits ultrasonic frequencies in a bid to repel the cantankerous creature, the said.

A sign has been put up warning dolphin fans not to touch the animal.

Local media said at least 10 incidents involving dolphin bites have been recorded by attendants at the beach since it officially opened for the summer on July 9.

A local official told AFP that Fukui's fire department has been called over two incidents, both involving men in their 40s who were swimming near the local beach.

Injuries have been minor so far, but have warned of "potentially severe wounds".

"Dolphins tend to be considered cute, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you might get bitten and injured," Fukui prefectural police cautioned in a Twitter post Monday.

"If you spot any, don't go near them," the police said, citing the case of a man who was bitten on the hand on Sunday.

The city believes the series of attacks are the work of single dolphin, which was first spotted near shore at a different in April, Masaki Yasui, an official from the tourism promotion department, told AFP.

"We understand that there are certain where dolphins don't like to be touched, like the tip of its nose and its back fin," Yasui said.

He said videos posted on Twitter showed beachgoers had been trying to touch the dolphin in those areas.

"We encourage visitors to watch the dolphin from afar if they come across it," the official said.

Explore further

21 dolphins die after washing up on Mexico beach

© 2022 AFP

Citation: 'Don't go near': Japan beachgoers warned over biting dolphin (2022, July 27) retrieved 27 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-dont-japan-beachgoers-dolphin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zoo of longlived hadrons

1 hour ago

Moving in a straight line with multiple constraints

1 hour ago

Inductor questions (generate a voltage opposing the source voltage?)

1 hour ago

Quantum computation and entropy

1 hour ago

What assumptions underly the Lorentz transformation?

1 hour ago

Direction of friction on rolling object

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)