July 28, 2022

Climate change could be making it harder for seabirds to feed, study finds

by University College Cork

Climate change could be making it harder for seabirds to feed, study finds
Manx shearwater flying over the sea. Credit: Jamie Carby

University College Cork (UCC) researchers have found that that cloudier waters, caused in part by climate change, is making it harder for seabirds to catch fish.

On Little Saltee, a off the coast of Ireland, the researchers attached tiny trackers to the feathers of Manx shearwaters. The aim of the study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, was to understand how underwater visibility affects seabirds' ability to forage for fish and other prey. It is the first study to examine the impact of ocean clarity on seabirds' diving abilities.

Climate change is leading to the oceans becoming cloudier

Jamie Darby, a in the School of Biological Environmental and Earth Sciences and the MaREI center at UCC, and lead author of the study, says that "the chemical and physical properties of the planet's oceans are changing at an unnatural rate, bringing about challenges for . One consequence of is that large areas of our oceans are becoming cloudier."

Darby and the research team investigated the diving patterns of the black and white Manx shearwaters in relation to local environmental conditions like cloud cover and water clarity. Over 5000 different dives were recorded and using publicly available databases, and a range of relevant information about and ocean conditions were amassed.

Climate change could be making it harder for seabirds to feed, study finds
Manx shearwater flying over the sea. Credit: Jamie Darby

Struggling to find food

The study found that the birds dove deeper when sunlight could penetrate further underwater, suggesting that visibility is key to their ability to dive for food. As the planet warms and the ocean becomes cloudier this finding is important because it means that seabirds will have to overcome this challenge.

"Our findings support the idea that the birds needed sufficient sunlight to be able to forage at depth. While this study examined one particular seabird. The results can be extended to other animals. Many visually-dependent predators could find themselves struggling to find food as human activities continue to make the oceans murkier," stated Jamie Darby.

Explore further

Researchers show that dynamic soaring isn't just for albatrosses
More information: J. Darby et al, Underwater visibility constrains the foraging behaviour of a diving pelagic seabird, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.0862
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University College Cork
Citation: Climate change could be making it harder for seabirds to feed, study finds (2022, July 28) retrieved 28 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-climate-harder-seabirds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Perpendicular inelastic collision problem

8 minutes ago

Twin Paradox (3 objects version)

11 minutes ago

What is the mechanism behind Quantum Entanglement?

11 minutes ago

Zoo of longlived hadrons

14 minutes ago

Mass/Energy of a collapsing gas shell (MTW 21.27)

18 minutes ago

With all the talk in the media about windmill farms and solar panels, why not more talk about nuclear power plants?

19 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)