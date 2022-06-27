June 27, 2022

Vegetation declining on elephants' migration routes in Namibia

by University of Eastern Finland

Vegetation declining on elephants’ migration routes in Namibia
Aerial images from our 2019 field survey in the Zambezi region (a–m). In (A), the labels (a–m) correspond to the images shown with their respective GPS coordinates at the sample locations (red circle with black dot in the middle). Additionally, in (A), we use the same ensemble as in Figure 2b for reference purposes. Credit: Sensors (2022). DOI: 10.3390/s22114006

A study based on extensive remote sensing data indicates that vegetation near the migration routes of elephants in Namibia has decreased. Human habitation and fences as well as artificial obstacles of other kinds affect the movements of wild animals, helping to accelerate the decline in vegetation. Meanwhile, increases in plant life were observed in areas where intensive farming and cattle grazing were practiced.

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Namibia used diverse remote sensing data to ascertain how elephants and other large herbivorous mammals affect vegetation and its structure in the Zambezi area in Namibia in 2002–2021. The study also evaluated the effects of human activity on vegetation and the movements of wild animals. The study was published in the scientific journal Sensors.

About 12,000 elephants now live in the Zambezi area. The number has increased nearly tenfold since 1989 when the size of the elephant population was less than 1,500 individuals. The study showed that the reduction of vegetation was greatest in areas with large elephant populations. Vegetation was affected most in the elephants' migration corridors in and nature reserves.

"A deeper understanding of how wild animals affect the vegetation offers tools for improving the management of and natural resources," says Professor Alfred Colpaert of the University of Eastern Finland.

Among other things, the study utilized MOJDIS , which is applicable for the examination of changes in the soil over a long period of time. More advanced geospatial methods were used in the analysis the time series materials which made it possible to distinguish between the degeneration of soil caused by and that which is caused by natural climatic factors.

Explore further

Zimbabwe's ballooning jumbo herds a growing threat to humans
More information: Augustine-Moses Gaavwase Gbagir et al, Assessing the Impact of Wildlife on Vegetation Cover Change, Northeast Namibia, Based on MODIS Satellite Imagery (2002–2021), Sensors (2022). DOI: 10.3390/s22114006
Provided by University of Eastern Finland
Citation: Vegetation declining on elephants' migration routes in Namibia (2022, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-vegetation-declining-elephants-migration-routes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Has a calculation of the vacuum energy density been done with strings?

54 minutes ago

Solving for the Motion of a Spring Pendulum

56 minutes ago

Analytical form of a summation

56 minutes ago

What is the cause of the Mexican hat potential of the Higgs field?

1 hour ago

Are there currently working colliders with unequal beam sizes?

1 hour ago

Conservation of Momentum for system of particles

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)