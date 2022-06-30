June 30, 2022

Converting sunlight into fuel: Developing more efficient photocathodes

by K. W. Wesselink (Kees), University of Twente

Converting sunlight into fuel: Developing more efficient photocathodes
Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c04301

Photoelectrochemical cells are promising tools for the conversion of sunlight into fuel, for example, water into hydrogen, or CO2 into organic molecules. To realize this, a higher efficiency of the photocathode, often based on NiO, is needed. An important question is the role of water molecules adsorbed on the NiO surface. Research on the effects of this adsorption has been carried out by Kaijian Zhu, Ph.D. student in the team of Dr. Annemarie Huijser, Associate Professor in the Photocatalytic Synthesis Group at the University of Twente. The project is part of the Advanced Research Center Chemical Building Blocks Consortium (ARC CBBC; www.arc-cbbc.nl).

"In this work, we studied the light-induced processes occurring at the photocathode/electrolyte interface by advanced ultrafast spectroscopy." We show that hydroxyl groups formed at the NiO/water interface not only promote charge transfer between NiO and dye but also increase the rate of charge recombination. Both processes are considerably slower when the photocathode is exposed to acetonitrile, while intermediate behavior is observed in air. This study shows that more efficient photocathodes can be developed by optimizing the number of surface .

The article "Dual Role of Surface Hydroxyl Groups in the Photodynamics and Performance of NiO-Based Photocathodes," has recently been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Explore further

Researchers unravel surface hydroxyl network on In2O3 nanoparticles
More information: Kaijian Zhu et al, Dual Role of Surface Hydroxyl Groups in the Photodynamics and Performance of NiO-Based Photocathodes, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c04301
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by University of Twente
Citation: Converting sunlight into fuel: Developing more efficient photocathodes (2022, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-sunlight-fuel-efficient-photocathodes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Statistical mechanics and problem with integrals.

35 minutes ago

Weird News Compilation

37 minutes ago

Line Integral question

39 minutes ago

Proving that ##\lim [\sqrt{4n^2 n} - 2n] = \frac{1}{4}##.

40 minutes ago

Solve for ##x## involving modulus

45 minutes ago

Quantum mechanics - infinite square well problem

49 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)