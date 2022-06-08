June 8, 2022

Creating mRNA with an all-chemical process may allow for customized mRNA vaccines

by Nagoya University

Creating mRNA with an all-chemical process may allow for customized mRNA vaccines
mRNA with its glowing "cap." Credit: Reiko Matsushita

Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have developed a new chemical-only process that may represent an important breakthrough in creating customized mRNA vaccines for a variety of diseases and allow for the inexpensive preparation of mRNA in large quantities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines were successfully used to boost immunity. These vaccines teach cells how to make a protein that triggers the body's immune response, allowing its natural defenses to recognize the invading virus. However, current vaccines that use do not allow for the precise molecular design of mRNA, which limits their use in creating new vaccines as variants emerge.

As published in ACS Chemical Biology, a research group led by Professor Hiroshi Abe and Associate Professor Naoko Abe of the Graduate School of Science at Nagoya University has developed the first completely chemical synthesis method for mRNA.

In their study, the group synthesized a part of the mRNA called the cap. The cap is important because it promotes the translation of mRNA into proteins and protects mRNA from degradation. To prepare synthetic mRNA, such as that used in vaccines, the two currently used biological methods rely on enzymes to incorporate the cap structure into the mRNA. However, the researchers found that their technique could synthesize a variety of chemically modified mRNA strands with a cap structure.

Professor Hiroshi Abe says, "Our research suggests that it is possible to make mRNAs with precisely introduced chemical modifications with complete control over the process. The molecular design reported in our study exhibits five times higher translational activity than that of enzyme-produced natural-type mRNA. This means that mRNA can be synthesized in large quantities at low cost using ."

Chemically modified mRNA could be used to create customized vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases including viruses and cancers. Professor Abe explains, "By introducing these chemical modifications, the mRNA becomes stable. This could allow for the creation of long-lasting and effective mRNA vaccines. In addition, it could allow mRNA to be administered directly instead of using lipid nanoparticles, which are used for delivery in current vaccines."

"One of the exciting implications of this research is that this could be used in the next generation of vaccines," the researchers said. "We hope that the capping method reported here will be of great use in the development of RNA therapeutics."

Explore further

Expert discusses progress of mRNA vaccines
More information: Naoko Abe et al, Complete Chemical Synthesis of Minimal Messenger RNA by Efficient Chemical Capping Reaction, ACS Chemical Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acschembio.1c00996
Journal information: ACS Chemical Biology

Provided by Nagoya University
Citation: Creating mRNA with an all-chemical process may allow for customized mRNA vaccines (2022, June 8) retrieved 8 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-mrna-all-chemical-customized-vaccines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The general structure of relativistic QFTs

2 hours ago

Damped oscillator with changing mass

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

2 hours ago

The Killer Crate Paradox

2 hours ago

Quantum exam practice, operators and eigenstates

2 hours ago

Optimum journey time with calculus

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)