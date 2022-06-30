June 30, 2022

New method for detecting nanoplastics in the human body

by Marin Visscher, Leiden University

nano plastics
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

How do you count the nanoplastics in your body? Leiden researchers published a method in Nature Protocols today that should make this easier, and important development for both environmental and medicine research.

From a molecular point of view, plastic is quite similar to . That makes it a difficult substance to detect in living beings. "Everything with is difficult to measure in organisms, so plastic too," explains Martina Vijver, Professor of Ecotoxicology. "Animals and plants themselves consist largely of carbon. So, what are you measuring: the plastic or the organism itself?"

Detecting it in the right way

The new method developed by Professors Martina Vijver and Willie Peijnenburg in cooperation with a consortium led by Dr. Fazel Monikh lifts a corner of this veil. By allowing nanoplastics to first absorb metal, you can then follow them much more easily. As long as you track them down again in the right way.

The article that was published today in Nature Protocols describes the different ways in which you can find the metal nanoplastics again. "This allows you to see what happens to the nanoplastics after they have been absorbed," says Vijver. "For example, which pick them up, or, which organs pick them up? And also, how many plastic particles do they pick up? You can then measure all that."

The paper thus mainly describes the way in which this research can be done. "It is actually a very dry paper to read," Vijver laughs. "But it is important for scientists that we can use the same . This way the different results are comparable."

"We find it very logical to know where substances are in the environment," says Vijver. "But we also need to know where they are in cells or organisms. Are they stored in the fatty parts, for example, or in the ? With this method we can discover just that."

And it is not only ecologists who are happy about this. Vijver: "This protocol is also very important for . You can very easily use it to find out how well medicines arrive at the right place in the body."

Explore further

Plastic nanoparticles make larval zebrafish hyperactive
More information: Fazel Abdolahpur Monikh et al, An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices, Nature Protocols (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41596-022-00701-x
Journal information: Nature Protocols

Provided by Leiden University
Citation: New method for detecting nanoplastics in the human body (2022, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-method-nanoplastics-human-body.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interpretations of the Aharonov-Bohm effect

1 hour ago

Rotation of a vector along two axes (of which one is angle-dependent)

1 hour ago

How does this happen? (difference between bubble level reading and my tape measure)

2 hours ago

Random Thoughts part 6

2 hours ago

Free Fall in Curved Spacetime

2 hours ago

Help in identifying jawbone

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)