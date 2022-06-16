Researchers identify key protein in a mechanism that controls the life of proteins

Identification of AtHYPK and its impact on growth, development, and stress resilience. (A) Size exclusion chromatography of AtHYPK-Strep II (3) and CtNatA (2). The shift to lower elution volume demonstrates formation of CtNatA-AtHYPK-Strep II complex (1) and was verified by SDS–polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE) (inset). (B) Reconstitution of luciferase after expression of cLuc-AtHYPK and nLuc-AtHYPK in combination with AtNAA10-nLuc or cLuc-AtNAA15. AtNAA15-nLuc and cLuc-AtNAA20 served as negative control. (C) Schematic representation of the T-DNA insertion in hypk-1 and hypk-3. Scale bar, 100 bp. (D) Time point of bolting in hypk, amiNAA10, and amiNAA15. Data are given as median. The box represents the 15 to 85 percentile; the error bars indicate the percentiles 0 to 15 (lower) and 85 to 100 (upper). Different letters indicate individual groups identified by multiple pairwise comparisons with a Holm-Sidak, one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) (P < 0.01, n = 6 to 8). (E) Phenotype of 6-week-old soil-grown wild-type, hypk-1, hypk-3, amiNAA10, and amiNAA15 plants. Scale bar, 2 cm. (F and G) Representative phenotype (F) of control and drought-stressed hypk-1, hypk-3, and wild-type (WT) plants at the beginning (time point, 0) and after 24 days of the drought stress treatment. Scale bar, 2 cm. (G) The leaf relative water content of each genotype was determined at indicated time points. Data represent means ± SE (n = 3 to 4). Credit: Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abn6153

Proteins are existential building blocks of life that also have numerous functions in plants. An average plant cell contains more than 20 billion protein molecules that maintain cellular metabolism and stabilize their structure. Researchers at the Center for Organismal Studies of Heidelberg University recently shed light on a cellular mechanism that extends the life of plant proteins. They have now identified a key protein that regulates this mechanism, which is known as N-terminal acetylation.

N-terminal acetylation is a chemical label that appears when proteins are manufactured. To do this, plants attach an acetic acid residue at the beginning of the protein. This acetic acid residue protects the majority of proteins from breakdown by the so-called proteasome, which acts likes a type of molecular shredder. According to the Heidelberg researchers under the direction of Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Hell and Dr. Markus Wirtz, the now identified key protein is known as the Huntingtin Yeast Interactor Protein K (HYPK). It promotes N-terminal acetylation, thereby prolonging the life of plant proteins, which among other things is important for adjusting to environmental conditions.

To study the regulatory functions of the HYPK protein, the Heidelberg team used thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana). The plant from the Brassicaceae family is a preferred model organism owing to its well-researched genome. Research on genetically altered plants has shown that the life of proteins is reduced when the HYPK protein is absent and N-terminal acetylation does not take place. At the same time, the plant's resistance to ongoing drought rises. Rüdiger Hell: "Our current research is directed to finding out how this improved drought resistance comes about."

In cooperation with researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing (China) under the direction of Prof. Dr. Yonghong Wang, the Heidelberg scientists also discovered that HYPK performs its regulatory function not only in thale cress but also in rice, one of the world's oldest crops. The protein is also found in humans and in many fungi. "The mechanism involved in acetylation and its control by HYPK appears to be one that developed billions of years ago and has been retained in very different organisms to this day," explains Markus Wirtz.

The results of the current research were published in the journals Science Advances and Molecular Plant.

Explore further Plant researchers discover cellular mechanism that extends the life of proteins

More information: Pavlína Miklánková et al, HYPK promotes the activity of the N α -acetyltransferase A complex to determine proteostasis of nonAc-X 2 /N-degron–containing proteins, Science Advances (2022). Pavlína Miklánková et al, HYPK promotes the activity of the N α -acetyltransferase A complex to determine proteostasis of nonAc-X 2 /N-degron–containing proteins,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abn6153 Xiaodi Gong et al, OsHYPK-mediated protein N-terminal acetylation coordinates plant development and abiotic stress responses in rice, Molecular Plant (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.molp.2022.03.001 Journal information: Science Advances , Molecular Plant