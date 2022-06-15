Exploring high selective catalysts via fabrication of oxygen vacancy on TiO2

Schematic illustration of primary C–H bond oxidation of toluene. Credit: Chen Cheng et al.

Oxygen vacancy (O v ) significantly influences the oxidation process through oxygen adsorption and activation. Element doping can fabricate oxygen vacancy on titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ), but the effects of the dopants on the oxidation reaction over oxygen vacancy remain unclear.

A research team from the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has recently fabricated oxygen vacancy by doping nitrogen into anatase TiO 2 . Their results were published in Cell Reports Physical Science.

To fabricate oxygen vacancy with different structures, the researchers doped nitrogen (N) and boron (B) into anatase TiO 2 (N-TiO 2 and B-TiO 2 ). Both N-–Ti3+–O v and Ti 3 +–O v were observed in N-TiO 2 , but only Ti3+–O v in TiO 2 and B-TiO 2 . The results showed that N-–Ti3+–O v is more reactive than Ti3+–O v in O 2 activation.

In addition, the N-–Ti3+–O v active sites formed in N-TiO 2 significantly enhance the thermal yield and selectivity of the oxidation of the primary C–H bonds in toluene.

The adsorption and activation of O 2 are the rate-limiting step in the selective oxidation of primary C–H bonds in toluene. N-–Ti3+–O v as electron donors contributed to a rapid formation of superoxygen species (·O 2 -), which demonstrated to be active oxygen for primary C–H bond oxidation.

The fabrication of N-–Ti3+–O v sites opens a new avenue for dopants to improve the oxygen vacancy reactivity and enhance the primary C–H oxidation selectivity.

Explore further Discovery of a new catalyst for highly active and selective carbon dioxide hydrogenation to methanol

More information: Cheng Chen et al, Electron-donating N-–Ti3+–O v interfacial sites with high selectivity for the oxidation of primary C–H bonds, Cell Reports Physical Science (2022). Journal information: Cell Reports Physical Science Cheng Chen et al, Electron-donating N–Ti–Ointerfacial sites with high selectivity for the oxidation of primary C–H bonds,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2022.100936