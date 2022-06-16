June 16, 2022

Electric shock to petroleum coke generates sustainable graphene

by Texas A&M University

Electric shock to petroleum coke generates sustainable graphene
Graduate student Kailash Arole uses electrochemical exfoliation to separate graphene from petroleum coke. Credit: Texas A&M Engineering

Researchers at Texas A&M University and ExxonMobil are developing a method to reprocess petroleum coke—a byproduct of refining crude oil—into a sustainable, high-value alternative. Using a chemical process called electrochemical exfoliation, they have converted petroleum coke into graphene, a nanomaterial with applications in electronics, medicine and energy storage.

This study was published in npj 2D Materials and Applications.

Crude oil is a mixture of many different hydrocarbons, with light portions going to while the heaviest portions form viscous or even . One of the many products that comes from refining crude oil is solid petroleum coke.

Although there are many ways to utilize petroleum coke, such as electrodes for steel and aluminum production, this process releases harmful carbon emissions. For this reason, the industry is looking for low-emissions, high-value materials that can be derived from .

A possible solution is repurposing the carbon-rich petroleum coke to generate graphene, a versatile sheet-like material composed of a single layer of carbon atoms. Conventionally, graphene is exfoliated from graphite. The researchers investigated whether any chemical processes would facilitate graphene production from fossil fuel-derived materials.

"We know that petroleum coke contains graphene-like materials," said Dr. Micah Green, professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M. "Our challenge was to isolate the graphene from the starting material."

To accomplish this task, the researchers turned to electrochemistry. They placed coke into an electrolyte solution with a working electrode and a counter electrode. When they applied voltage to the working electrode, the ionic species or from the electrolyte migrated in between the graphene sheets in a process called intercalation.

"Think of the coke as a book and the graphene as each individual sheet of paper," said Green. "When the book is laid flat on its spine, the pages fan out and have more gaps between them. The process of electrochemical exfoliation is similar."

When the coke is expanded, the graphene separates. Negative ions are created and move into the spaces between the graphene sheets, completing the coke byproduct and graphene separation.

Many graphene applications require high conductivity, but whether the graphene from petroleum coke could achieve such performance was unknown. The graphene created from the coke had a conductivity of 50 siemens per meter compared to a typical lithium-ion battery, whose electrical conductivity is about 150-160 siemens per meter. With a called annealing, the researchers could boost the conductivity even higher, making it comparable to electrodes in lithium-ion batteries.

With these findings, graphene applications that have been in development for years could come to fruition.

"The future of nanomaterial scaleup is directly tied to existing streams in the , and I anticipate many more cases where petroleum-derived chemicals are converted to high-value carbon materials like ," said Green.

Explore further

Machine learning fine-tunes flash graphene
More information: Sanjit Saha et al, Sustainable production of graphene from petroleum coke using electrochemical exfoliation, npj 2D Materials and Applications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41699-021-00255-8
Provided by Texas A&M University
Citation: Electric shock to petroleum coke generates sustainable graphene (2022, June 16) retrieved 16 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-electric-petroleum-coke-sustainable-graphene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
50 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

Are the states (or set of states) absorbing, transient or recurrent?

1 hour ago

A glitch in Jorrie’s Cosmo-Calculator?

1 hour ago

Recovering (?) from a fight in a relationship

1 hour ago

Electron mass conversion during electron capture

3 hours ago

Best way to fit three functions

3 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)