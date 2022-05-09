May 9, 2022

Research team untangles more secrets of intrinsically disordered regions of proteins

by Brandie Jefferson, Washington University in St. Louis

Research team untangles more secrets of intrinsically disordered regions of proteins
Neutral polyampholytic IDPs show two-state behavior. (A) The free energy profile W(x) for (GKESKE)7 calculated for different simulation temperatures. (B) Probability distribution functions P(x) obtained from the free energy profiles show the presence of two distinct peaks corresponding to the distinct minima in A. The dashed line in A and B indicates the reference length scale of xFRC = 2.5 Å per residue. In each of the panels, the blue diamonds and red circles mark positions of xglobule and xSAW, respectively. (C) The bimodal distribution P(x) can be fit to a two-state model. The fit is shown here for an intermediate simulation temperature of 320 K. (Inset) aT as a function of temperature and the dashed vertical line corresponds to T = 315 K, where aT ≈ 0.5. (D) The distributions P(x) for the neutral polymer lacking charged residues change continuously as temperature increases. Note the existence of temperatures where distributions can be peaked around xFRC, which is not the case for the parent sequence (GKESKE)7 that has charged residues. Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2200559119

Intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) of proteins, when tethered to folded domains, function either as flexible tails or as linkers between domains. Most IDRs are composed of a mixture of oppositely charged residues. Recent measurements of tethered polyampholytes have shown that arginine- and lysine-rich sequences tend to behave very differently from one another.

In a paper published May 5 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Rohit Pappu, the Gene K. Beare Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, presented research based on computer simulations that showed the differences are determined by differences in free energies of hydration, steric volumes and other considerations.

Further, the interplay between electrostatic attractions and favorable free energies of hydration creates distinct stable states for polyampholytic IDRs. These findings have implications for switch-like transitions and the regulation of effective concentrations of interaction motifs by IDRs.

Explore further

Elastic fields stretch the understanding of chiral molecular crystals
More information: Xiangze Zeng et al, Competing interactions give rise to two-state behavior and switch-like transitions in charge-rich intrinsically disordered proteins, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2200559119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis
Citation: Research team untangles more secrets of intrinsically disordered regions of proteins (2022, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-team-untangles-secrets-intrinsically-disordered.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

'Write me.' An American quirk?

2 hours ago

Books recommendation to Hydrogen atom and Kepler's laws

2 hours ago

Drop height of a magnet vs. induced EMF in a solenoid

2 hours ago

Is a nuclear engineering minor worth an extra semester?

2 hours ago

New member

2 hours ago

Self-watering plant pots vs pots that drain

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)