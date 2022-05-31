What if sustainable shipping was a source of profitability?

Price premiums per value for imports and exports when €100/MWh more expensive fuel is utilized in shipping. Credit: Sustainability (2022). DOI: 10.3390/su14105888

Research shows that people are increasingly willing to pay for sustainable solutions. Based on a recent study published in Sustainability and conducted by researchers from Åbo Akademi University, University of Turku, and PBI Research Institute, specific goods can be shipped cost-efficiently with sustainable fuels. In this study, the researchers analyzed how much sustainable shipping would affect the prices of different good categories.

"The study shows that transportation of goods using renewable fuels instead of fossil fuels would increase the prices of electronics and transportation equipment with less than a percentage making renewable fuels a rational option for shipping," says doctoral student Henry Schwartz.

The impact of renewable fuels on the goods transported varies with the value of the goods. Prices of low-valued goods were more influenced by the increased fuel costs.

"For refined goods the impact is small whereas for unrefined goods the impact is high. Instead of focusing on costs, sustainable transportation can be seen as a source of profitability. Sustainable shipping may turn out to be a business opportunity for high valued goods whereas transportation of low valued goods will be more challenging," explains research director Magnus Gustafsson.

More information: Henry Schwartz et al, Is There Business Potential for Sustainable Shipping? Price Premiums Needed to Cover Decarbonized Transportation, Sustainability (2022). Henry Schwartz et al, Is There Business Potential for Sustainable Shipping? Price Premiums Needed to Cover Decarbonized Transportation,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/su14105888

Provided by Abo Akademi University