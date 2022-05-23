May 23, 2022

Protection of sodium metal anodes meets in situ photoelectron spectroscopy

Custom-designed multi-chamber system with ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (UPS) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) characterizations. Key results of this work. Credit: Yuan Liu, Xu Lian, Zhangdi Xie, Jinlin Yang, Yishui Ding, Wei Chen

Sodium metal batteries (SMBs) have attracted extensive attention because of their high theoretical capacity (1166 mAh/g), low redox potential (−2.71 V vs. SHE), high natural material abundance, and low cost. However, the growth of dendrites results in poor battery performance and severe safety problems, inhibiting the commercial application of SMBs.

In order to stabilize anodes, various methods have been developed to optimize the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) layer and adjust the electroplating/stripping behavior of sodium. Among them, developing anode host materials and adding electrolyte additives to build a are promising and convenient ways. In order to achieve the rational design of advanced anode hosts and electrolyte additives, the understanding of the interaction process between sodium metal and those organic materials is of great significance.

Researchers led by Prof. Wei Chen at National University of Singapore, Singapore, are interested in the interface protection of sodium metal anodes, which is indispensable for the development of sodium metal batteries. They creatively linked in situ interface research methods with the protection of sodium metal anodes.

Since the is complicated with various electrolyte compositions and side reactions, in order to simplify the research system and give direct evidence about the interaction process between sodium metal anodes and the electrolyte additives (or hosts), they used as model systems. Through their custom-designed in situ UHV-XPS/UPS systems, they unraveled the Na interaction process at Na/CuPc and Na/F16CuPc interfaces, especially the effect of fluorination on sodiophilic sites, which provide insights into the radical design of fluorine-containing electrolyte additives and hosts for the protection of sodium metal anodes.

The work entitled was published on Frontiers of Optoelectronics.

Yuan Liu et al, Probing fluorination promoted sodiophilic sites with model systems of F16CuPc and CuPc, Frontiers of Optoelectronics (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s12200-022-00026-3
Provided by Higher Education Press
