May 12, 2022

Study finds realism a key factor in driving engagement with virtual reality videos

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

VR
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A recent study finds that realism is a key factor in determining whether viewers engage with virtual reality (VR) videos—and that engagement is itself a key factor in determining whether viewers are interested in watching VR videos in the future.

The researchers focused on VR videos that offer a 360-degree view of a given scene that viewers can navigate on conventional screens; VR headsets were not required.

For the study, researchers surveyed 1,422 study participants located in the United States, all of whom had with virtual reality videos. Participants were asked a series of questions designed to explore both which factors drew them to VR videos and what elements of the videos increased viewer engagement.

"We found there were two aspects of videos that were the most powerful predictors of whether viewers enjoyed VR videos and engaged with their content," says Yang Cheng, first author of the study and an associate professor of communication at North Carolina State University. "Specifically, we found that realism and enjoyment were the key variables here. Another variable that contributed to user engagement was whether the VR videos were part of an interactive platform that allowed users to establish a sense of community.

"Our study is the first to identify that realism in these videos is a key variable in driving viewer engagement," Cheng says. "And the more engaged viewers were, the more likely they were to want to view additional VR videos in the future."

The researchers note that their findings can be used by video developers to improve user engagement and encourage continued use of immersive videos.

The research was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Explore further

Study suggests guidelines to improve Youtube videos on chronic health care conditions
More information: Yang Cheng et al, Shared Virtual Reality Experiences during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Exploring the Gratifications and Effects of Engagement with Immersive Videos, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022). DOI: 10.3390/ijerph19095056
Journal information: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health

Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Study finds realism a key factor in driving engagement with virtual reality videos (2022, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-realism-key-factor-engagement-virtual.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Event Horizon Telescope, Milky Way supermassive black hole stream

2 hours ago

A Bayesian question of choosing a white or black dog

2 hours ago

How the Earth Was Made (or Evolved)

2 hours ago

AI, do you fear it?

2 hours ago

Our space ship has lost power, what happens now...

2 hours ago

Is induction heating more efficient than resistance heating for a water heater?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)