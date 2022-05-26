May 26, 2022

Professional 'guilds' of bacteria gave rise to the modern microbiome

by University of British Columbia

Professional 'guilds' of bacteria gave rise to the modern microbiome
University of British Columbia evolutionary microbiologists collecting marine invertebrate samples off Calvert Island, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: University of British Columbia.

Even the smallest marine invertebrates—some barely larger than single-celled protists—are home to distinct and diverse microbial communities, or microbiomes, according to new research from University of British Columbia (UBC) biologists.

The study underscores that a vast diversity of have microbiomes, just as humans do. But more surprisingly, there's little correlation between how closely related most animals are and how similar their microbiomes are—something widely assumed to be true based on the study of humans, larger mammals, and insects.

"This says a lot about how microbiomes originated and how they evolve today," says UBC evolutionary microbiologist Dr. Patrick Keeling, senior author of the paper published today in Nature Microbiology.

"People might intuitively think the purpose of a is to be of benefit to the host animal, and that they co-evolve together. But the bacteria could care less about helping the —they have their own agenda."

"Most animals harbor a community of bacteria that are simply good at living in animals. From this 'professional guild' of animal specialists likely evolved the more elaborate, co-evolving microbiomes that are well studied in humans and insects. But as we looked at a broader set of smaller marine animals, it became clear that the microbiomes of bigger creatures are likely exceptions, not the rule."

The team found the microbiomes of the tiny creatures differ from the microbes living in the surrounding environment, and often differed from the microbiome of even closely related invertebrates.

Professional 'guilds' of bacteria gave rise to the modern microbiome
A juvenile nudibranch (Mollusca) from macroalgae in Quadra Island, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Niels Van Steenkiste, University of British Columbia.

Digging into the microbiomes of marine invertebrates

In what might be the broadest study of its kind, Dr. Keeling and colleagues sequenced the microbiomes from 1,037 animals from 21 phyla—covering most animals. Some of the lineages of animals sampled more broadly included Annelida (ringed worms), Arthropoda (the largest phylum in the ) and Nematoda (a phylum of unsegmented, cylindrical worms). The researchers also collected samples from the surrounding habitats in British Columbia, Canada and Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island.

"Studying such a broad range of animals was crucial–in a smaller study a number of prevalent bacteria may have been mistaken for host-specific symbionts," says Dr. Corey Holt, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC and one of the study's first authors.

"We found most were only present in some individuals of a species, and most of these were also present other in the same environment."

  • Professional 'guilds' of bacteria gave rise to the modern microbiome
    Sphaerodorid polychaete (Annelida) from sediment in Quadra Island, British Columbia, Canada. Microbiomes of these polychaetes were often very dissimilar to other microbiomes from the same family. Credit: Maria Herranz, University of British Columbia.
  • Professional 'guilds' of bacteria gave rise to the modern microbiome
    A polychaete from the genus Prionospio (Annelida) from sediment in Calvert Island, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Maria Herranz, University of British Columbia.

Exploring evolutionary time scales

"This was designed to look at an incredibly broad diversity of animals," says Dr. Keeling. "The next step is to take a few of the more interesting groups and dig deeper to see how microbiomes evolved within that group to clarify the time scales at which different evolutionary processes are operating."

Explore further

Woodrat microbiomes: It's who you are that matters most
More information: Vittorio Boscaro, Microbiomes of microscopic marine invertebrates do not reveal signatures of phylosymbiosis, Nature Microbiology (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-022-01125-9. www.nature.com/articles/s41564-022-01125-9
Journal information: Nature Microbiology

Provided by University of British Columbia
Citation: Professional 'guilds' of bacteria gave rise to the modern microbiome (2022, May 26) retrieved 26 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-professional-guilds-bacteria-gave-modern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New volume of balloon after adiabatic expansion

10 hours ago

Instead of closing old threads make new posts in them not push them up

10 hours ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

10 hours ago

Electrical conductivity has an effect while charging by conduction?

10 hours ago

Why digital electronics section start with analysis of inverter?

10 hours ago

Being not right or left handed

10 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)