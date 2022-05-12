May 12, 2022

1,000-pound shark is tracked near New Jersey and North Carolina

by Peter Sblendorio

shark
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A nearly 1,000-pound great white shark is making quite the splash as researchers track the behemoth ocean-dweller along the Atlantic coast of the United States.

The shark known as Ironbound has shown up multiple times in recent weeks on the radar of Ocearch, an organization that keeps about the ocean.

Researchers receive alerts any time a tagged shark breaks the water's surface, according to the organization.

Ironbound's activity generated an alert on April 28 near the coast of New Jersey. The shark has since been tracked swimming in more southern waters, including on Tuesday, when Ocearch said Ironbound was near the coast of North Carolina.

The organization says Ironbound was originally tagged by researchers in October 2019 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Its data say Ironbound has swam more than 13,400 miles over the past 571 days.

Ironbound weighs 998 pounds, Ocearch says.

Explore further

Experts puzzled as 10-foot great white shark stays a month in one spot off East Coast

©2022 New York Daily News.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: 1,000-pound shark is tracked near New Jersey and North Carolina (2022, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-pound-shark-tracked-jersey-north.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

That Will Smith and Chris Rock thing

5 minutes ago

Statistical Independence in Quantum Mechanics

12 minutes ago

Find magnetic field at center of rotating sphere

21 minutes ago

Big Bang, high entropy…?

24 minutes ago

Rheology question -- Why does fluid flow become more turbulent when its density increases?

27 minutes ago

Working with Pointers

31 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)