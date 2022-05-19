May 19, 2022

Impact of sea level rise on human groups during Mesolithic and Neolithic periods

by Asociacion RUVID

New study reveals impact of sea level rise on human groups during Mesolithic and Neolithic periods
The protected natural area of the Pego-Oliva marshlands. Credit: Asociacion RUVID

A study carried out in the area around the Pego-Oliva Marshland Natural Park, between Valencia and Alicante, reveals how the rise in sea level impacted the human groups that inhabited this area of the Mediterranean coast during the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods.

The research has made it possible to map different stages of the flooding process of the coastal plains, between 9,000 and 7,300 years ago, which radically modified the configuration of the coastline and biotopes. To this end, the study integrates recent sedimentological work, carbon-14 dating on lagoon sediments and bathymetric data from the continental shelf. With this information, the researchers have produced detailed digital terrain models, reconstructing the position of the coastline and over time.

The work, contributed by distinguished researcher of the Gen-T Plan attached to the University of Alicante Institute for Research in Archaeology and Historical Heritage (INAPH) Javier Fernández López de Pablo, together with researcher of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) Elodie Brisset, assigned to the Mediterranean Institute of Biodiversity and Marine and Continental Ecology, has recently been published in the Journal of Maps.

3D visualization techniques

The authors have used information on in the area, on which they have applied spatial analysis techniques to assess the impact on . The use of 3D visualization techniques makes it possible to appreciate the magnitude of the coastal transformations that occurred in the immediate surroundings of the areas populated during the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods.

Coastal changes in the area of the Pego-Oliva marshlands during the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods.

According to Javier Fernández López de Pablo, the human groups that inhabited this sector of the peninsular Mediterranean arc during the Mesolithic systematically exploited the coastal lagoons for mollusk gathering and fishing, while the coastal plains were used as hunting grounds. The UA researcher states that, in this case, the rise in had a dramatic impact on these hunter-gatherer communities. As the coastline advanced towards the interior of the continent, the extension of the coastal plains and lagoons decreased, producing a fall in the amount of resources available in these ecosystems.

The study notes that during the Holocene these transformations could be seen on time scales of generations (25 years). In this area, we estimate that the coastline moved inland at a rate of 140 meters every 50 years. This means that these changes were perceptible over a person's lifetime, says López de Pablo.

Explore further

New California bill could require 'blue carbon' to offset coastal development
More information: Elodie Brisset et al, Impacts of sea-level rise on prehistoric coastal communities: land use and risk perception during the Mesolithic-Neolithic transition in central Mediterranean Spain, Journal of Maps (2022). DOI: 10.1080/17445647.2022.2071649
Provided by Asociacion RUVID
Citation: Impact of sea level rise on human groups during Mesolithic and Neolithic periods (2022, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-impact-sea-human-groups-mesolithic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do I compute the second derivative of a one-dimensional array?

20 minutes ago

Momentum Collision Homework Help!

26 minutes ago

Total length IP header and 65535 bytes relation-:

32 minutes ago

Coriolis acceleration of a projectile launched at the equator

34 minutes ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

38 minutes ago

Heat Flow in a Pipe with integrated Sensor

42 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)