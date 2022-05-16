May 16, 2022

Europe and US set for scorching, dry summer, scientists say

by Jonathan Tirone

drought
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Europe and parts of the U.S. are set for a sweltering and dry summer this year, posing risks for crops and boosting demand for energy for cooling at a time when prices of commodities are already running high.

Scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, who published their seasonal outlook on Friday, said hotter and drier weather is highly likely across key agricultural regions in the European Union. It could bring for farmers who are already battling the impacts of climate change.

Abnormally high temperatures could also fuel natural gas demand for air conditioning. Russia's war on Ukraine has already driven gas prices in Europe higher, contributing to a cost of living crisis across the region.

The scientists said there's a 70% to 100% probability that temperatures across the northeastern U.S., Spain, France and Italy will be well above average from June to August. At the same time, the chance of below-normal rainfall across swathes of central Europe, France, Spain and the U.S. Northwest was more than 50%, the Copernicus team said.

Their brings together data from scientists in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and the U.S. The EU program uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and around the world for its monthly and seasonal forecasts.

Persistent drought has threatened to stress production of like wheat and corn, just as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to curtail shipments. The models developed by Copernicus are intended to help businesses and governments plan for and potentially mitigate weather-related damages.

Explore further

Europe saw warmest summer on record in 2021

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Europe and US set for scorching, dry summer, scientists say (2022, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-europe-summer-scientists.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Distance contraction?

5 hours ago

Suggestions for future reading -- Supergravity by Freedman or A First Course in String Theory by Zweibach?

5 hours ago

Rindler Motion in Special Relativity: Hyperbolic Trajectories - Comments

5 hours ago

Determining the interval between two F1 cars

5 hours ago

Reddit Attacks Wall Street

5 hours ago

Three generations of Fermions from octonions Clifford alegbras

5 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)