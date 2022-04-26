April 26, 2022

Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21

by European Space Agency

Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21
Launcher integration begins for Vega-C inaugural flight VV21. Credit: ESA-Manuel Pedoussaut

Launcher integration for the inaugural flight of Vega-C began with the P120C solid-fuel first stage being delivered to the Vega Launch Zone (Zone de Lancement Vega, or ZLV) at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on 15 April 2022. P120C will also fly on Ariane 6, with two or four units serving as boosters depending on mission requirements.

The interstage segment to join the P120C with the Z40 second stage followed on the 22nd.

For flight VV21, the principal payload will be LARES-2, a scientific mission of the Italian Space Agency (ASI). Also onboard will be six European research CubeSats.

Following Vega's success, Member States at the ESA Ministerial meeting in December 2014 agreed to develop the more powerful Vega-C to respond to an evolving market and long-term institutional needs.

Vega-C increases performance from Vega's 1.5 t to about 2.2 t in a reference 700 km polar orbit and increases the available payload volume, covering identified European institutional users' mission needs with no increase in launch service and operating costs.

The participating states in this development are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

  • Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21
    The Vega-C Interstage 1/2 has now been transferred to and integrated at the Vega Launch Zone (Zone de Lancement Vega) ZLV at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on 22 April 2022. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P Baudon
  • Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21
    VV21 Interstage 1/2 integration. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P Baudon
  • Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21
    VV21 1-2 interstage integration. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique video du CSG/P Baudon
Preparations for inaugural flight VV21 began on 15 April with delivery of the P120 solid-fuel 1st stage to the Vega Launch Zone at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Credit: ESA - European Space Agency

Explore further

Latest Vega launch paves way for Vega-C
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Vega-C: Launcher integration begins for inaugural flight VV21 (2022, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-vega-c-launcher-inaugural-flight-vv21.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Donut Hole Physics

1 hour ago

Radio Power Conversion

1 hour ago

Question about transfer of Energy and Momentum in Ballistics

2 hours ago

For n>3, show that the integers n, n 2, n 4 cannot all be prime

2 hours ago

Who is Mr. Elon Musk?

2 hours ago

Simulation of two Small Interacting Antennas

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)