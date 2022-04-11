Unwinding the secrets of stress in plants could help feed the world during climate crisis

Histone markers enrichment across different platforms and loci. A Venn diagrams showing comparison between Illumina and microarray data for H4ac-associated genes. Comparison of H4ac-associated loci identified in three conditions of interest on different platforms: Illumina HiSeq replicates of ChIP-Seq data, and comparison of this data on the transcriptome level with microarray analysis. For Illumina, genes were considered to be significant in that condition if the peak summit generated by MACS was situated within identified loci. In the microarray data, genes with at least a 2-fold difference in their expression levels were evaluated with Student’s t test, and genes with p-values < 0.05 were counted as differentially expressed in the condition of interest. Diagrams created in BioVenn [73]. B Up- and downregulated genes identified by microarray analysis in three conditions of interest compared to the untreated WT control. C Histone marker enrichment distribution 2.0 kb upstream of transcription start sites (TSSs) and downstream of transcription termination sites (TTSs). The log2 ratio of ChIP signal to input on aligned files was calculated for both H4ac (upper panel) and H3K27me3 (lower panel) histone modifications using bamCompare from the deepTools2 package (Galaxy version 3.0.2.0) [74, 75] on WT and axe1-5-untreated and MeJA-treated samples. One representative replicate is shown. Credit: BMC Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1186/s12915-022-01273-8

New research from Royal Holloway has discovered how natural responses to stress in plants modify the way DNA is wrapped up in the cell to help it withstand the adverse effects that climate change has on its growth.

The novel research published in BMC Biology, by Professor Alessandra Devoto, Department of Biological Sciences, Royal Holloway, and her team, in collaboration with Dr. Motoaki Seki, RIKEN, Centre for Sustainable Resource Science, Yokohama, Japan and Dr. Jong-Myong Kim, from Ac-Planta Inc and the University of Tokyo, Japan, used the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana (Thale cress) treated with the plant hormone Jasmonate to stress out the plant's internal mechanism.

By doing this, the team analyzed how stress can alter the way DNA is coiled in cells to switch genes on and off. The understanding of such mechanisms could lead to improved plant survival to adverse environmental conditions, such as drought, resulting in a stronger plant capable of withstanding climate changes.

Professor Alessandra Devoto, from the Department of Biological Science at Royal Holloway, said: "Our research has shown that changes in the natural modifications of the proteins binding the plant DNA (namely 'histone modifications such as acetylation or methylation'), could lead to durable, inherited traits to make future plant generations more robust against other stresses like cold or pathogen attacks.

"This is very important data in light of the climate change crisis, as growing crops to feed the world will become increasingly difficult."

Stacey Vincent, Ph.D. student from Royal Holloway, added: "Being able to generate plants which can resist adverse environments would be a real game-changer. We're very excited to have discovered these finely-tuned stress responses in plants."

Dr. Jong-Myong Kim, from Ac-Planta Inc and the University of Tokyo, added: "This investigation shows how the effect of stress has repercussions across the whole plant genome and it is universally conserved between plants and animals."

Dr. Seki, from RIKEN, Centre for Sustainable Resource Science, Yokohama said: "These findings are an important milestone in understanding the mechanisms through which plants, that are of fundamental importance to guarantee animal life on the planet, can become more resilient to the challenges they face in the future.

"We are extremely proud to be able to lend a helping hand to plant life."

Stacey A. Vincent et al, Jasmonates and Histone deacetylase 6 activate Arabidopsis genome-wide histone acetylation and methylation during the early acute stress response, BMC Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1186/s12915-022-01273-8