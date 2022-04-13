April 13, 2022

Mutations across animal kingdom shed new light on aging

by Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute

genetic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The first study to compare the accumulation of mutations across many animal species has shed new light on decades-old questions about the role of these genetic changes in aging and cancer. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that despite huge variation in lifespan and size, different animal species end their natural life with similar numbers of genetic changes.

The study, published today in Nature, analyzed genomes from 16 of mammal, from mice to giraffes. The authors confirmed that the longer the lifespan of a species, the slower the rate at which occur, lending support to the long-standing theory that play a role in aging.

Genetic changes, known as somatic mutations, occur in all cells throughout the life of an organism. This is a , with cells acquiring around 20 to 50 mutations per year in humans. Most of these mutations will be harmless, but some of them can start a cell on the path to cancer or impair the normal functioning of the cell.

Since the 1950s, some scientists have speculated that these mutations may play a role in aging. But the difficulty of observing somatic mutations has made it challenging to study this possibility. In the last few years, have finally allowed genetic changes to be observed in normal tissues, raising hopes of answering this question.

Another long-standing question is Peto's paradox. Since cancers develop from , species with larger bodies (and therefore more cells) should theoretically have a much higher risk of cancer. Yet cancer incidence across animals is independent of . Animal species with are believed to have evolved superior mechanisms to prevent cancer. Whether one such mechanism is a reduction in the accumulation of genetic changes in their tissues has remained untested.

In this study, researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute set out to test these theories by using new methods to measure somatic mutation in 16 , covering a wide range of lifespans and body masses. This included species such as human, mouse, lion, giraffe, tiger, and the long-lived, highly cancer-resistant naked mole-rat, with samples provided by a number of organizations including the Zoological Society of London.

Whole-genome sequences were generated from 208 intestinal crypts taken from 48 individuals, to measure mutation rates in single intestinal stem cells.

Analysis of the patterns of mutations (or mutational signatures) provided information on the processes at work. The researchers found that somatic mutations accumulated linearly over time and that they were caused by similar mechanisms across all species, including humans, despite their very different diets and life histories.

Evidence of a possible role of somatic mutations in aging was provided by the researchers' discovery that the rate of somatic mutation decreased as the lifespan of each species increased.

Dr. Alex Cagan, a first author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "To find a similar pattern of genetic changes in animals as different from one another as a mouse and a tiger was surprising. But the most exciting aspect of the study has to be finding that lifespan is inversely proportional to the somatic mutation rate. This suggests that somatic mutations may play a role in aging, although alternative explanations may be possible. Over the next few years, it will be fascinating to extend these studies into even more diverse species, such as insects or plants."

The search for an answer to Peto's paradox goes on, however. After accounting for lifespan, the authors found no significant association between somatic mutation rate and body mass, indicating that other factors must be involved in larger animals' ability to reduce their cancer risk relative to their size.

Dr. Adrian Baez-Ortega, a first author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "The fact that differences in somatic mutation rate seem to be explained by differences in lifespan, rather than body size, suggests that although adjusting the mutation rate sounds like an elegant way of controlling the incidence of cancer across species, evolution has not actually chosen this path. It is quite possible that every time a species evolves a larger size than its ancestors—as in giraffes, elephants and whales—evolution might come up with a different solution to this problem. We will need to study these species in greater detail to find out."

Despite vast differences in lifespan and body mass between the 16 species studied, the quantity of somatic mutations acquired over each animal's lifetime was relatively similar. On average a giraffe is 40,000 times bigger than a mouse, and a human lives 30 times longer, but the difference in the number of somatic mutations per cell at the end of lifespan between the three species only varied by around a factor of three.

Dr. Simon Spiro, ZSL (Zoological Society of London) wildlife veterinary pathologist, said: "Animals often live much longer in zoos than they do in the wild, so our vets' time is often spent dealing with conditions related to old age. The genetic changes identified in this study suggest that diseases of old age will be similar across a wide range of mammals, whether old age begins at seven months or 70 years, and will help us keep these animals happy and healthy in their later years."

Understanding the exact causes of aging remains an unsolved question and an area of active investigation. Aging is likely to be caused by the accumulation of multiple types of damage to our cells and tissues throughout life, including somatic mutations, protein aggregation and epigenetic changes, among others. Comparing the rates of these processes across species with very different lifespans can shed light on their role in aging.

Dr. Inigo Martincorena, senior author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "Aging is a complex process, the result of multiple forms of molecular damage in our cells and tissues. Somatic mutations have been speculated to contribute to aging since the 1950s, but studying them had remained difficult. With the recent advances in DNA sequencing technologies, we can finally investigate the roles that somatic mutations play in aging and in multiple diseases. That this diverse range of mammals end their lives with a similar number of mutations in their is an exciting and intriguing discovery."

Explore further

Study suggests why most smokers don't get lung cancer
More information: Iñigo Martincorena, Somatic mutation rates scale with lifespan across mammals, Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04618-z. www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04618-z
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
Citation: Mutations across animal kingdom shed new light on aging (2022, April 13) retrieved 13 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-mutations-animal-kingdom-aging.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My textbook is deriving wave speed on a string under tension

1 hour ago

multybody dynamics

1 hour ago

Galilean versus Lorentz Transformations

1 hour ago

Can we determine the one way speed of light by combined measurements?

1 hour ago

Three generations of Fermions from octonions Clifford alegbras

2 hours ago

To move a block up to the top of the wedge

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)