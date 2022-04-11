April 11, 2022

India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave

by Sheikh Saaliq

India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
People take refuge under a shade as a heat wave continues to lash the capital in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season’s normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

An unusually early heat wave brought more extreme temperatures Monday to a large swath of India's northwest, raising concerns that such weather conditions could become typical.

The India Meteorological Department forecast that the temperature in New Delhi would reach 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, nearly eight degrees above normal.

The weather agency declares a when the temperature is at least 4.5 C (8 F) above average.

The main summer months—April, May and June—are always excruciatingly hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring . But the heat wave has arrived early and grown particularly intense in the past decade, killing hundreds every year.

During heat waves, the country usually also suffers severe water shortages with tens of millions of its 1.4 billion people lacking running water.

Extreme temperatures have struck large parts of northern and western India in the last week, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi among the worst hit. Higher temperatures also were felt in relatively cooler Indian-controlled Kashmir in the Himalayas, where many Indians go to escape the .

Already this year, India has recorded its warmest March since 1901.

  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    Workers cover their faces and head to protect from heat as they break for lunch in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. An unusually early heat wave has brought more triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest, raising concerns that such extreme weather conditions could become the new normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    Commuters drive amidst dust and a heat wave that lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season’s normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    Commuters drive covering their faces to save themselves from a heat wave that lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season’s normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    Tourists and commuters buy drinking water on a hot day in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. An unusually early heat wave has brought more triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest, raising concerns that such extreme weather conditions could become the new normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    Workers sleep in a shade of a tree as a heat wave continues to lash the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season’s normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    A worker negotiates his cart carrying iron rods through traffic as a heat wave lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season’s normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave
    A worker pedals his cart carrying iron rods for construction amidst a heat wave lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season’s normal. Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that heat waves and humidity-related heat stress will intensify in South Asia, and scientists who study say Indians can expect more of the same hot temperatures in the coming years.

Vimal Mishra, an expert at the Indian Institute of Technology's Water and Climate Lab, said the number of Indian states hit by heat waves has grown in recent years, as become more frequent and intense.

"If you are looking for the clearest signal of climate change in India, then are a classic example. They are unavoidable and will occur more frequently," Mishra said.

Heat waves are especially dangerous for daily wage workers, rickshaw drivers, street vendors and the homeless, many of whom have to work outside in hot conditions and are at the greatest risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

India's worst heat wave since 1992 was in 2015, when at least 2,081 people died.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave (2022, April 11) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-india-northwest-reels-unusual-early.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

India heatwave temperatures pass 50 Celsius
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)