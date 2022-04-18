April 18, 2022

Citizens of countries that become more unequal as their economy grows are less happy, says research

by Tony Trueman, British Sociological Association

world map
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Countries that allow economic inequality to increase as they grow richer make their citizens less happy, new research shows.

In most of 78 countries studied people were less satisfied with their lives as their country became less economically equal.

The fall in life satisfaction occurred even where the economy had grown as a whole and people from all classes were generally richer, Dr. David Bartram will tell the British Sociological Association's online annual conference on Thursday 21 April,

Dr. Bartram, of the University of Leicester, U.K., studied from 1981–2020, cross-referencing how people rated their life satisfaction on a scale from 1 to 10 with their country's inequality rating.

He will tell the conference that previous research had suggested that higher inequality led to higher life satisfaction, particularly in . But in the largest longitudinal study of its kind, he looked at the way countries changed over time, which gave a more accurate picture.

He found that life satisfaction in the U.K. in 2018 was similar to that in 1981, during a major recession, in part because inequality in the U.K. had increased so much. The U.K. was typical of countries that had lower life satisfaction over time as inequality had risen, falling from 7.7 in 1981 to 7.4 in 1999 as inequality rose, later recovering to 7.8 as inequality fell.

"The data from the U.K. feeds into a more general finding—in wealthy countries increased inequality has a substantial negative impact on life satisfaction, and inequality has increased in most in recent decades," Dr. Bartram said.

"When inequality increases, people with high incomes don't benefit much from their gains—many rich people are focused on those who have even more than they do, and they never feel they have enough. But people who earn little really suffer from falling further behind—they feel excluded and frustrated by not being able to keep up even with people who receive average incomes."

Any country that moved from the lowest quarter of countries in terms of inequality to the highest quarter saw a decrease in life satisfaction of around 0.4 on the 10-point scale, he found.

An example was India, where life satisfaction declined from 6.7 in 1990 to 5.8 in 2006 as inequality rose. It later recovered part of the fall, but in 2012 it was still lower than in 1990, despite the country's prolonged economic boom. A fall in life satisfaction was also particularly pronounced in the U.S. and Australia.

Countries where inequality had fallen were generally happier over time, including Poland, Peru, Mexico and pre-war Ukraine.

Dr. Bartram said his research contradicted some previous work that found that higher inequality could increase life satisfaction. "My paper finds the opposite—higher inequality depresses . Previous researchers have compared across different countries at one point in time, but comparing one country to another isn't a good way of learning what will happen as increases."

Provided by British Sociological Association

Citation: Citizens of countries that become more unequal as their economy grows are less happy, says research (2022, April 18) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-citizens-countries-unequal-economy-happy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers warn progress on tackling global inequality faces 'a great reversal' by 2030
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

6 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

12 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

13 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)