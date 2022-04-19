April 19, 2022

Officials say bird flu found at 3rd Indiana duck farm

Avian influenza has been detected in a third northern Indiana duck farm, state officials said Monday.

Laboratory testing of a third commercial duck flock in Elkhart County came back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

The duck flock has an estimated 6,500 , the Indiana agency said.

The animal health board in an announcement did not say whether the ducks would be destroyed, as happened with six turkey farms in southern Indiana's Dubois and Greene counties. The board also did not disclose whether the birds at the first duck farm would be destroyed when it announced the detection of bird flu there on April 7.

Pending test results should indicate if it is the same strain of the virus that has been found elsewhere.

Animal Health Board staff have reached out to known poultry owners in the area to schedule testing of birds, the board said.

So far this year, 24 states have found cases of bird flu affecting chickens, turkeys and ducks.

Health officials say does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases have been detected in the U.S.

Explore further

State officials: Bird flu found at 2nd Indiana duck farm

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Officials say bird flu found at 3rd Indiana duck farm (2022, April 19) retrieved 19 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-bird-flu-3rd-indiana-duck.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A question about charged particle in a magnetic field

17 minutes ago

How far will a piece from an explosive projectile fly?

24 minutes ago

Zero factorial

25 minutes ago

How far into the Universe can we theoretically reach?

50 minutes ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

53 minutes ago

How do black holes grow?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)