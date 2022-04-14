April 14, 2022

Light amplification accelerates chemical reactions in aerosols

by ETH Zurich

atmosphere
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Aerosols in the atmosphere react to incident sunlight. This light is amplified in the interior of the aerosol droplets and particles, accelerating reactions. ETH researchers have now been able to demonstrate and quantify this effect and recommend factoring it into future climate models.

Liquid droplets and very can trap light—similar to how light can be caught between two mirrors. As a result, the intensity of the light inside them is amplified. This also happens in very fine water droplets and in our atmosphere, i.e. aerosols. Using modern X-ray microscopy, chemists at ETH Zurich and the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) have investigated how light amplification affects photochemical processes that take place in the aerosols. They were able to demonstrate that light amplification causes these chemical processes to be two to three times faster on average than they would be without this effect.

Using the Swiss Light Source at the PSI, the researchers studied aerosols consisting of tiny particles of (III) citrate. Exposure to light reduces this compound to iron(II) citrate. X-ray microscopy makes it possible to distinguish areas within the aerosol particles composed of iron(III) citrate from those made up of iron(II) citrate down to a precision of 25 nanometers. In this way, the scientists were able to observe and map in high resolution the temporal sequence of this photochemical reaction in individual aerosol particles.

Decay upon exposure to light

"For us, iron(III) citrate was a representative compound that was easy to study with our method," says Pablo Corral Arroyo, a postdoc in the group headed by ETH Professor Ruth Signorell and a lead author of the study. Iron(III) citrate stands in for a whole range of other chemical compounds that can occur in the aerosols of the atmosphere. Many organic and are light-sensitive, and when exposed to light, they can break down into smaller molecules, which can be gaseous and therefore escape. "The aerosol particles lose mass in this way, changing their properties," Signorell explains. Among other things, they scatter sunlight differently, which affects weather and climate phenomena. In addition, their characteristics as condensation nuclei in cloud formation change.

As such, the results also have an effect on climate research. "Current computer models of global atmospheric chemistry don't yet take this light amplification effect into account," ETH Professor Signorell says. The researchers suggest incorporating the effect into these models in future.

Non-uniform reaction times in the particles

Now precisely mapped and quantified, the in the particles comes about through resonance effects. The is greatest on the side of the particle opposite the one the light is shining on. "In this hotspot, are up to ten times faster than they would be without the resonance effect," says Corral Arroyo. Averaged over the entire particle, this gives an acceleration by the above-mentioned factor of two to three. Photochemical reactions in the atmosphere usually last several hours or even days.

Using the data from their experiment, the researchers were able to create a computer model to estimate the effect on a range of other photochemical reactions of typical aerosols in the atmosphere. It turned out that the effect does not pertain just to iron(III) particles, but all —particles or droplets—made of compounds that can react with light. And these reactions are also two to three times faster on average.

The research was published in Science.

More information: Pablo Corral Arroyo et al, Amplification of light within aerosol particles accelerates in-particle photochemistry, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abm7915. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abm7915
Journal information: Science

Provided by ETH Zurich
Citation: Light amplification accelerates chemical reactions in aerosols (2022, April 14) retrieved 14 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-amplification-chemical-reactions-aerosols.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
