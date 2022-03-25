March 25, 2022

Tracking sunspots up close

by European Space Agency

Tracking sunspots up close
Credit: European Space Agency

The ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft is speeding towards its historic first close pass of the sun, which happens midday on 26 March 2022.

In the days leading up to and around perihelion passage, teams at ESA have been working intensively on an observation campaign, and all ten instruments will be operating simultaneously to gather as much data as possible.

This effort will include using its remote sensing instruments, like the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager to image the sun, as well as in-situ instruments to measure the as it flows past the spacecraft.

Observing specific targets of scientific interest on the sun requires close coordination between flight control teams and the flight dynamics experts at ESA's ESOC mission control center, in Germany, and teams at the science operations center at ESAC, in Spain.

ESA teams are using the full-disk telescopes on board Solar Orbiter to identify dynamic activity—like moving sunspots—on the surface, then will use these specific locations to calculate accurate pointing of the narrow-angle imager for later detailed observation.

Since the instruments are fixed in place to the spacecraft body, the entire must be pointed with high precision to point to specific sunspots.

This cycle of using wide-angle images to select specific narrow-angle targets, then feeding the needed pointing back into control instructions takes place daily, with each iteration taking three days from initial imaging to uplink of new pointing instructions.

While such close coordination happens throughout the mission, the cycle is much speeded up during perihelion passage to ensure the best possible scientific value from up close to the sun.

Explore further

Solar Orbiter crosses the Earth-sun line as it heads for the sun
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Tracking sunspots up close (2022, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-tracking-sunspots.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Superdeterminism and the Mermin Device

1 hour ago

Clarification about submanifold definition in ##\mathbb R^2##

1 hour ago

Energy flux direction in a conducting wire?

2 hours ago

Methanol - H fuel cells for marine transport

2 hours ago

I spent the last year making Physics Fox, a free physics website!

2 hours ago

Why does a body at rest move if Gravity is not a force?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)