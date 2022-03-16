March 16, 2022 report

New technique to view polyethylene creation

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Schematic illustration of the ethylene polymerization by the molecular insertion mechanism on a specific site at the boundary between two neighboring carbide domains. Credit: Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abi4407

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and one in the Netherlands has found a new way to view the creation process of polyethylene. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their process and what it revealed. Joost Wintterlin, with Ludwig Maximilians-Universität München, provides a Perspective piece in the same journal issue describing the work done by the team.

Polyethylene is a common and popular type of plastic. It currently makes up approximately one-third of all plastics produced. Despite its widespread use and long history of study, scientists have not really understood what happens when such plastics are made because methods to view the process are quite limited. All of them are made using catalysts that assist in linking ethylene molecules together. In this new effort, the researchers have developed a way to watch the entire process unfold using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM).

The researchers started by using a thin-film iron carbide, with staggered rows of iron trimmers to serve as connection sites, laid flat on a crystal base. Under this arrangement, forms on the surface of the catalyst when ethylene is applied. To capture the action, the whole setup was placed in a chilled vacuum case under an STM. By manipulating the and dosing of the iron carbide, the researchers were able to create a stop-motion video that showed in what was happening as the polyethylene was created.

The researchers were able to see the monomers being absorbed and the formation of intermediate as they began to grow; the chains were attached to the active centers while the other ends remained mobile. The researchers also note that their video shows that the Cossee–Arlman hypothesis—published in 1964, shortly after polyethylene was discovered—was correct. Researchers back then proposed that polymer chains were propagated due to insertion of monomer units into carbon-metal bonds. Wintterlin suggests that the work could have an important impact on industrial efforts involved in producing polyethylene because it opens the door to manipulating the average length of the molecules produced, which could lead to the development of new products.

More information: Weijun Guo et al, Visualization of on-surface ethylene polymerization through ethylene insertion, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abi4407

Joost Wintterlin, Growing polymers, caught in the act, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo2194

Journal information: Science

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: New technique to view polyethylene creation (2022, March 16) retrieved 16 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-technique-view-polyethylene-creation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
