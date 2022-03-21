March 21, 2022

Study finds soil erosion and wildfire another nail in coffin for Triassic era

by Curtin University

fire
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Curtin research has revealed that soil erosion and wildfires contributed to a mass extinction event 201 million years ago that ended the Triassic era and paved the way for the rise of dinosaurs in the Jurassic period.

Lead author Curtin Ph.D. graduate Dr. Calum Peter Fox, from the WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center (WA-OIGC) in Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the research identified the other factors that contributed to a combination of stresses that killed off Triassic life and allowed the ecological expansion of dinosaurs.

"This new study adds and wildfire activity to the list of factors that drove this to end the Triassic era, building on our previous research that found a rise in levels of acid and in the ocean caused by rapid increases in carbon dioxide due to a surge in ," Dr. Fox said.

"Similar to modern large-scale fire events that are driven by , periods of wildfire activity have significant impacts for land-dwelling fauna and flora and drive environmental and ecosystem stress that can lead to mass extinctions."

Dr. Fox said the team investigated fire events 201 million years ago during the end-Triassic mass extinction event, which featured similar increases to to those witnessed in the modern-day conditions due to greenhouse gas emissions.

"By studying , which can be formed during the incomplete combustion of organic matter, we found that soil erosion was a more prominent terrestrial ecological stress than intensive wildfire activity during the end-Triassic in the Bristol Channel of the south-west United Kingdom.

"This tells us land and marine ecosystem and environmental stresses occurred at the same time and were likely exacerbated by soil erosion, with fire activity likely to be more localized in other areas rather than widespread across Europe."

Co-author John Curtin Distinguished Professor Kliti Grice, also from WA-OIGC in Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said modern-day soil erosion was a major cause of land degradation as it removed fertilized soil and promoted the deoxygenation of water columns, much like the mass extinction events of the past.

"These processes certainly have implications in the modern day due to the introduction of pollutants and pesticides," Professor Grice said.

"Observing that soil erosion had major impacts in our history and in comparing and contrasting a global record of the past, we can anticipate the scale and duration of currently-occurring and future soil erosion events."

Further research will aim to determine the global extent of soil erosion to better understand terrestrial ecosystem stresses in the past and to see if this is a common feature across all mass extinction events.

Explore further

New study pinpoints twin triggers of Triassic era extinction event
More information: C.P. Fox et al, Flame out! End-Triassic mass extinction polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons reflect more than just fire, Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2022.117418
Journal information: Earth and Planetary Science Letters

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: Study finds soil erosion and wildfire another nail in coffin for Triassic era (2022, March 21) retrieved 21 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-soil-erosion-wildfire-coffin-triassic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Potential difference of a ring rolling in magnetic field

1 hour ago

Superdeterminism and the Mermin Device

1 hour ago

Equilibrium equation if the barrier allows particle exchange

1 hour ago

I am trying to use alembic in python flask and it is not working

1 hour ago

Find best angle to fire a projectile in order to hit another one (2D game development)

1 hour ago

Call recording permissions in video conferencing software

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)