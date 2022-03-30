March 30, 2022

Examining the next move for site-specific nutrient management research in sub-Saharan Africa

by African Plant Nutrition Institute

What is the Next Move for Site-Specific Nutrient Management Research in sub-Saharan Africa?
Consolidation of data from SSNM experimentation for the three Data collected from over 30 years of SSNM experimentation demonstrates greater yield, nitrogen use efficiency, and gross return above fertilizer cost compared with generalized recommendations. Credit: J. Muthamia/APNI

Inadequate and imbalanced fertilizer application is a well understood root cause of stagnating and inconsistent yields across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). What is required is the effective delivery of more made-to-measure approaches that can counter the variability farmers face in their fields from season to season.

In a recent article published in Field Crops Research, researchers published an assessment of research targeted at site-specific nutrient management (SSNM) in smallholder in SSA. The review outlines SSNM's progressive development, which traces its origins back to research in the 1990s focused on developing tailored fertilizer recommendations within irrigated lowland rice systems in West Africa. 

The West Africa research, modeled after earlier work in Asia, was driven by the observation of chronically low yields being produced from generalized fertilizer recommendations. These "blanket" systems were ill-equipped to offer famers with an effective way to manage the variability both within and between fields. This variability is challenging to predict and robs farmers of yield potential. Further efforts during the 2000s yielded higher productivity and profitability for farmers who were able to access the technology. However, scalability remained a key stumbling block preventing any adoption on a more significant scale. 

The following decade saw researchers address the scalability problem through the successive development of a series of crop-specific decision support tools (Rice Advice, Nutrient Expert-Rice or Maize). In the hands of trained extension staff, these tools could expand SSNM's potential through the establishment of close working relationships with farmers that can formulate a field-specific recommendation. More recent work with , a critically important yet chronically under managed food crop, also culminated in the development of a digital platform (AKILIMO) dedicated to the advancement of improved agronomic practices that include SSNM.

The review's consolidation of data from SSNM experimentation for the three crops over 30 years demonstrates "…greater yield, N use efficiency and gross return above cost benefits when SSNM was compared with the farmer practice …or blanket recommendations." Yet, large scale adoption continues to lag.

The study outlines a series of technical and structural factors standing in the way of further geographic spread of SSNM in spite of its effectiveness. For example, more investment is needed to properly estimate the inherent capacity for African soils to supply nutrients …a key component of most predictive models in use. More expertise in the development and support of farmer-friendly, digital support tools is also required to break through barriers to their acceptance. Also, concerted effort needs to be directed towards experimentation and extension programs that work alongside farmers to ensure SSNM interventions are supported by other key sets of improvement in on-farm agronomy. 

Explore further

Implementing sustainable nitrogen use in smallholder rice
More information: P. Chivenge et al, Progress in research on site-specific nutrient management for smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa, Field Crops Research (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.fcr.2022.108503
Provided by African Plant Nutrition Institute
Citation: Examining the next move for site-specific nutrient management research in sub-Saharan Africa (2022, March 30) retrieved 30 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-site-specific-nutrient-sub-saharan-africa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hubble Spots Farthest Star Ever Seen

1 hour ago

Light speed independent of source

2 hours ago

When are the initial and final momentums the same (conserved)?

2 hours ago

Find the center of mass of a uniform semicircular plate of radius R

2 hours ago

understanding heat of reaction

2 hours ago

Wedge product of a 2-form with a 1-form

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)