March 8, 2022

Potential of leaking modes to reveal underground structure

by Joanna Wendel, American Geophysical Union

Potential of leaking modes to reveal underground structure
Nodal seismometers, like this one in Yellowstone National Park, can be used to gather information about ambient seismic noise and the structure of Earth’s interior. Credit: Yellowstone National Park, Public Domain

Uncovering the geologic structure beneath Earth's surface is important for a variety of reasons, including identifying natural resources and studying earthquake hazards. Scientists image Earth's subsurface by observing seismic waves that travel through our planet.

When an earthquake occurs, several types of waves radiate from the event's source. P waves and S waves move through the interior, and Love and Rayleigh waves (known as "" or "normal modes") move across Earth's surface. The speeds at which these waves travel and how each type is scattered in the subsurface can reveal a wealth of different information about underground structure.

To study seismic waves, scientists generally must wait for earthquakes, which are unpredictable, or create their own using explosions. In the past couple of decades, however, researchers have developed additional ways to study the subsurface noninvasively by using , the constant hum of sounds made by people and natural processes, like mining activities or waves crashing on a beach.

In a new study, Li et al. demonstrate the possibility of imaging the subsurface using not only normal modes produced by ambient noise, but also another naturally occurring type of called leaky, or leaking, modes. Leaky modes can occur when a seismic wave is "trapped," bouncing back and forth between two layers of rock. When energy escapes from this bouncing wave, it creates a separate wave referred to as the leaky mode. Compared with normal modes, which are more sensitive to S wave velocity structure underground, leaky modes are more sensitive to P wave velocity structure.

The authors looked at 1 month of ambient noise picked up by a dense array of seismometers called the Large-n Seismic Survey in Oklahoma (LASSO). Studying both normal and leaky modes extracted from the , they calculated the speeds at which the waves had moved through the subsurface. Those speeds, in turn, are specific to properties of the rocks below, such as their density and elasticity.

The research was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Explore further

Faults in oceanic crust contribute to slow seismic waves
More information: Zhengbo Li et al, Multiple Leaking Mode Dispersion Observations and Applications From Ambient Noise Cross‐Correlation in Oklahoma, Geophysical Research Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2021GL096032
Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: Potential of leaking modes to reveal underground structure (2022, March 8) retrieved 8 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-potential-leaking-modes-reveal-underground.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crank Nicolson method to solve a PDE

4 hours ago

How to transfer angular momentum between two flywheels?

4 hours ago

The Lending Markup Paradox

4 hours ago

A stone lying in a lake

4 hours ago

In what situations do we encounter the golden ratio?

4 hours ago

Transverse shear stress calculation in non-slender built up members

4 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)