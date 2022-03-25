March 25, 2022

Peering into precise ultrafast dynamics in matter

by Ultrafast Science

Peering into precise ultrafast dynamics in matter
Flowchart of rt-TDDFT approach for evolution of coupled electronic and ionic systems. Here, we assume that the two subsystems have the same evolution time step. Credit: Ultrafast Science

A team of researchers from Beijing led by Prof. Dr. Sheng Meng has succeeded in developing predictive first-principles approaches for investigating precise ultrafast processes in matter. The method, named TDAP  (time-dependent ab initio propagation), aims at providing robust dynamic simulations of light-induced, highly nonlinear phenomena which are at the atomic and molecular level and occur within a few femtoseconds (10-15 sec) or even attoseconds (10-18 sec). Fundamental interactions among different degrees of freedom can now be understood more precisely, purely based on quantum mechanical principles, according to the researchers. The results of the research have been published in the journal Ultrafast Science and are expected to foster a variety of further developments in related scientific fields.

The has spent a decade working on extending first-principles theoretical methods into modeling dynamical responses of quantum materials to external fields (e.g., electric, magnetic and laser fields), which are of great interest these days, but the detailed information remains rather limited. The generation and synthesis of intense ultrashort light pulses with a controlled and associated phases provide a promising route to dynamically decouple and manipulate the microscopic interactions with an unprecedented time resolution. Therefore, the laser-induced nonequilibrium phenomena have attracted enumerated attention from a broad range of scientific fields.

The theoretical treatment of the time-dependent nonadiabatic phenomena induced by laser is a formidable challenge at many levels, ranging from the description of the excited states to the time propagation of the corresponding physical properties. In TDAP, time-domain quantum evolution of electronic states with the classical approximations of nuclear motions is treated concurrently, which has enabled tracking of coupled electron-nuclear dynamics without having to resort to the perturbation theory. The use of numerical atomic orbital has provided flexibility and credibility to do high-accuracy, large-scale simulations in a wide range of quantum systems with a moderate computational cost.

The method has been applied to the exploration of strong field physics and decoding vast information underneath the experimentally detected signals. By comparing the theoretical and experimental results, the approaches have been demonstrated effective and efficient in treating ultrafast quantum dynamical processes involving among photons, electrons and phonons under laser excitation conditions. The development of this method helps understand the excited state dynamics in the fields of photocatalysis, photovoltaic and optoelectronic device design, attosecond pulse synthesis and applications, etc.  

Explore further

Quantum physics sets a speed limit to electronics
More information: Mengxue Guan et al, Theoretical Insights into Ultrafast Dynamics in Quantum Materials, Ultrafast Science (2022). DOI: 10.34133/2022/9767251
Provided by Ultrafast Science
Citation: Peering into precise ultrafast dynamics in matter (2022, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-peering-precise-ultrafast-dynamics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Superdeterminism and the Mermin Device

1 hour ago

Clarification about submanifold definition in ##\mathbb R^2##

1 hour ago

Energy flux direction in a conducting wire?

2 hours ago

Methanol - H fuel cells for marine transport

2 hours ago

I spent the last year making Physics Fox, a free physics website!

2 hours ago

Why does a body at rest move if Gravity is not a force?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)