March 1, 2022

Cloth masks inferior for protection against airborne viral spread

by American Institute of Physics

Cloth masks inferior for protection against airborne viral spread
Fabric is a porous material with structure on multiple lengthscales. The top three images, from left to right, depict successively smaller lengthscales. At the largest lengthscale, fabric is a lattice woven from perpendicular yarns that go over and under other yarns at right angles to them. Credit: Richard P. Sear

Like many other viruses, COVID-19 is transmitted primarily via particles carried in the air. An infected person breathes out particles containing the virus into the air, which can then be inhaled by another person, who then becomes infected.

Masks are widely considered an important first-line defense against airborne transmission of the disease, as is supported by a preponderance of evidence. Fueled by the , the latest wave of the pandemic prompted public health officials to recommend more protective face coverings because not all are created equal.

In Physics of Fluids, researchers from England, Germany, and France focus their expertise—and their microscopes—on examining the efficacy of particle filtration by woven fabric, which, unlike material used in standard air filters and masks, consists of fibers twisted together into yarns. There are, therefore, two lengthscales: the diameters of the fiber and the yarn.

Using 3D imagery produced by to see the air flow channels, the scientists simulate the airflow through these channels and calculate filtration efficiency for particles a micrometer and larger in diameter. The study concludes for particles in this size range, the filtration efficiency is low.

"Masks are air filters, and woven fabrics, such as cotton, make for good jeans, shirts, and other apparel, but they are lousy air filters," said co-author Richard Sear, from the University of Surrey. "So, use woven fabric for clothing, and N95s or FFP2s or KF94s for masks."

Indeed, the flow simulations suggest when a person breathes through cloth, most of the air flows through the gaps between the yarns in the woven fabric, bringing with it with more than 90% of the particles.

"In other words, these relatively large gaps are responsible for cloth being a bad material to make air filters from," said Sear. "In contrast, the filtering layer of an N95 mask is made from much smaller, 5-micrometer fibers with gaps that are 10 times smaller, making it much better for filtering nasty particles from the air, such as those containing virus."

While earlier research revealed similar findings, this study represents the first to simulate particles going directly through the gaps in woven .

Sear added good masks should feature the "two Fs: good filtration and good fit."

"Surgical masks fit badly, so a lot of air goes unfiltered past the edges of the mask by the cheeks and nose," said Sear.

More information: Mohammad T. Hossain et al, Dynamics of Brownian Janus rods at a liquid–liquid interface, Physics of Fluids (2022). DOI: 10.1063/5.0076148

Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by American Institute of Physics

Citation: Cloth masks inferior for protection against airborne viral spread (2022, March 1) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-masks-inferior-airborne-viral.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The best material for homemade face masks may be a combination of two fabrics
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (1)