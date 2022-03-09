March 9, 2022

Life in the freezer: Study provides first evidence of fundamental growth limitations in Antarctic fish

by University of Plymouth

Life in the freezer
The Antarctic spiny plunderfish (Harpagifer antarcticus). Credit: Lloyd Peck, British Antarctic Survey

Antarctic fish have adapted over millennia to survive in the freezing temperatures of the Southern Ocean.

However, in doing so, they have lost their ability to grow at rates seen in their warmer cousins, even when they are now held at the same , a new study suggests.

The research, conducted by scientists at the University of Plymouth and the British Antarctic Survey, focused on two species—the Antarctic spiny plunderfish (Harpagifer antarcticus) and the shanny (Lipophyrs pholis), also known as the common blenny.

The Antarctic fish consumed around 20% less food than the species from temperate waters and grew at about half the rate, even when the two ecologically similar species were held at the same water .

These new findings show that fish living at Antarctic water temperatures have greatly increased the amount of cellular machinery they have to make proteins—but still can't make proteins at the same rate as warmer water species—while the rates at which polar and temperate fish break down protein is very similar

In turn, this means in Antarctic fish the ability to translate new proteins into physical growth has been drastically reduced.

As a result, the researchers say, it seems likely that an evolutionary trade-off for being able to survive at polar water temperatures has been a greatly reduced ability to grow as efficiently, or rapidly, as warmer water fish.

In turn, this has important implications for exposure to predation and how many years it might take to reach sexual maturity.

Published in Royal Society Open Science, the study is the first of its kind to assess how Antarctic fish make and store protein as growth compared to those from .

It also provides one of the largest comparative studies of protein metabolism, growth and food consumption in fish across a wide range of biologically relevant habitat temperatures.

Dr. Keiron Fraser, Lecturer in Marine Conservation at the University of Plymouth and the study's lead author, said: "Antarctic fish are highly thermally constrained and cannot live long-term at temperatures much above those that they currently inhabit. In contrast, many temperate species are more tolerant of a wide range of temperatures as they often inhabit extensive latitudinal ranges. Our data shows that the rates of growth and protein metabolism in an Antarctic species are significantly lower than in the temperate species, even when held at the same water temperature. As ocean temperatures increase with global warming, it is a timely reminder of the differences in species that have evolved to live at widely different temperatures. If Antarctic fish are increasingly exposed to higher temperatures, it will have implications for their survival, as well as effects on many critical physiological processes, including growth."

Professor Lloyd Peck, lead physiologist on animal adaptations in from the British Antarctic Survey, added: "There is unexpectedly high biodiversity on the seabed in Antarctica, with estimates of around 20,000 species living there. So far all of the species studied have great problems making proteins and it seems this is a ubiquitous constraint on life at low temperature. There are many other unique adaptations in Antarctic marine species, such as 16 species of that are the only animals with backbones that do not have or haemoglobin to carry oxygen around their bodies, or giant sea spiders thousands of times heavier than the largest in temperate zones. As well as the issues with making proteins, many of these other adaptations might make life easier in an environment with constant low temperatures, but they also appear to reduce abilities to survive in changing environments, which makes the future prospects for many Antarctic marine bleak."

Explore further

Antarctic research links warming to fish decline
More information: Life in the freezer: protein metabolism in Antarctic fish, Royal Society Open Science (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.211272. royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.211272
Journal information: Royal Society Open Science

Provided by University of Plymouth
Citation: Life in the freezer: Study provides first evidence of fundamental growth limitations in Antarctic fish (2022, March 9) retrieved 9 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-life-freezer-evidence-fundamental-growth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Understanding the General Relativity view of gravity on Earth - Comments

1 hour ago

Error measuring glucose optical sensor

2 hours ago

CD Spectroscope

2 hours ago

Finding expectation value of momentum given an initial Gaussian momentum wavefunction

2 hours ago

Big Bang Question -- How was the first matter formed?

2 hours ago

Potential difference of a ring rolling in magnetic field

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)