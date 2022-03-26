Rehabilitated dolphin arrives at Florida Keys facility
A juvenile bottlenose dolphin has been flown to the Florida Keys for permanent sanctuary after spending nine months healing at a Texas-based marine rehabilitation center.
The orphaned male calf, named "Ranger," arrived Friday at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center. He was rescued in June 2021 after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration. He was found near his dead mother and was transported to the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center.
The National Marine Fisheries Service determined the dolphin could not survive in the wild and chose the Dolphin Research Center to care for the marine mammal for the rest of his life.
"We provide sanctuary for any dolphins in need of a forever home," said Linda Erb, DRC's vice president of animal care and training. "Often times when a dolphin like this is found at such a young age, he has not learned the skills to catch his own fish."
Sarah Zigmond, operations coordinator for Texas State Aquarium, was at DRC for Ranger's arrival.
"I've been with Ranger since his rescue and so to see the culmination of his entire rescue and rehabilitation come to fruition in his new forever home made me quite emotional, but it was all happy emotions," Zigmond said.
After an initial monitoring period in a medical quarantine pool to build up his immune system, Ranger will be slowly introduced to other resident dolphins and acclimate to the dolphin lagoons in Florida Bay.
Citation:
Rehabilitated dolphin arrives at Florida Keys facility (2022, March 26)
retrieved 26 March 2022
from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-dolphin-florida-keys-facility.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Rehabilitated dolphin arrives at Florida Keys facility
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.