Artemis: Crawling toward launch
One of the many milestones in the leadup to the launch of Artemis is its rollout: this is when a crawler will carry the SLS rocket with Orion and ESM from the Vehicle Assembly Building to launchpad 39B.
NASA's John Giles gives us a tour of the crawler and explains the adaptations made to this "wonderful piece of machinery" since it was first built for the Apollo program in the 1960s. ESA is playing a key role in NASA's Artemis program, which will bring astronauts back to the Moon. The European Service Module—or ESM—will provide propulsion, power and thermal control for the Orion spacecraft.
