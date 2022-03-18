March 18, 2022

Artemis: Crawling toward launch

by European Space Agency

moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

One of the many milestones in the leadup to the launch of Artemis is its rollout: this is when a crawler will carry the SLS rocket with Orion and ESM from the Vehicle Assembly Building to launchpad 39B.

NASA's John Giles gives us a tour of the crawler and explains the made to this "wonderful piece of machinery" since it was first built for the Apollo program in the 1960s. ESA is playing a key role in NASA's Artemis program, which will bring astronauts back to the Moon. The European Service Module—or ESM—will provide propulsion, power and thermal control for the Orion spacecraft.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency
