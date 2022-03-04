March 4, 2022

Airbnb's commercial listings linked to local crime: How self-regulation can help

by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

air bnb
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research in the INFORMS journal Information Systems Research finds self-regulating is critical to reducing crime linked to Airbnb commercial listings. 

The study, "The Societal Impact of Sharing Economy Platform Self-Regulations—An Empirical Investigation," examines concerns tied to the shared economy on how can help protect people. More specifically, the research focuses on the societal impact of Airbnb listings on crime rates.

The work was conducted by Mehmet Eren Ahsen and Wencui Han both of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Xunyi Wang of Baylor University and Sunil Wattal of Temple University. The authors used policy changes that reduce the number of Airbnb listings and were able to test the impact of platform self-regulations on crime rates.

The research explored the impact of the home-sharing economy and patterns of increased local crime rates—an issue that the home-sharing industry has wrestled with for some time. The researchers considered scenarios where the policy changes in certain cities reduced the number of Airbnb listings, which enabled them to examine the impact of platform self-regulation on crime.

"Although removing commercial listings from home-sharing sites might reduce rates, this does not have the same effect in low-income areas," says Ahsen, an assistant professor of business administration in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"It can be challenging to strike a balance between promoting innovation and protecting consumer welfare. The research shows that platform self-regulation might help achieve this goal," says Han, also a professor in the Gies College of Business.

"The self-regulations showed a reduction in crimes that include assault, robbery and burglary, but interestingly, an increase in theft incidents," says Wang, a professor in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor.

"What we were able to conclude is that the average reduced by roughly 5% in areas that are not low-income," says Wattal, professor of management systems in the Fox School of Business at Temple. "While the sharing economy can improve people's lives, it seems clear that home-sharing platforms will do well for all affected if they self-regulate." 

Airbnb has worked with municipalities worldwide to create self-regulations that support responsible home sharing and the integrity of the permanent housing market.

Explore further

Teasing out the impact of Airbnb listings on neighborhood crime
More information: Wencui Han et al, The Societal Impact of Sharing Economy Platform Self-Regulations—An Empirical Investigation, Information Systems Research (2021). DOI: 10.1287/isre.2021.1044
Journal information: Information Systems Research

Provided by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences
Citation: Airbnb's commercial listings linked to local crime: How self-regulation can help (2022, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-airbnb-commercial-linked-local-crime.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Really worried about the Ukraine

28 minutes ago

Manifold with a boundary

29 minutes ago

I don't understand a problem.

30 minutes ago

Show that ##B = \nabla \times A = 0## using Ampere-Maxwell law

30 minutes ago

To displace earth from its orbit

39 minutes ago

Best way to teach myself differential forms?

40 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)