February 15, 2022

Getting a step ahead of tuberculosis' drug resistance evolution

by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

tuberculosis
Scanning electron micrograph of Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which cause TB.  Credit: NIAID

In the face of natural selection, genetic mutations set some individuals up for success. A single change to the sequence of a gene can give an organism an advantage—and if that mutation is passed to future generations, it may shape the fate of the species.

Now, scientists have determined that  is steered in part by an imbalance in the types of that tend to crop up in genomes most often. For a variety of reasons, certain letters or segments of the genetic code are more prone to mutation than others. Understanding the impact of this mutational bias could help scientists predict how pathogens and  are most likely to evolve resistance to the drugs used to treat them. That, in turn, will aid the design of new drugs and treatment strategies.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Assistant Professor David McCandlish, who led a study with collaborator Joshua Payne at the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, points out that there is often more than one genetic solution to a problem. In the case of bacteria exposed to an antibiotic, for example, dozens of different mutations can confer an ability to resist the drug. But certain paths to resistance are more common than others. Hundreds of different drug-resistance mutations have been found in tuberculosis (TB) bacteria isolated from patients, McCandlish says, but some of these are 100 times more common than others.

McCandlish and his colleagues analyzed thousands of adaptive changes found in three different microorganisms, including bacteria that cause tuberculosis. The researchers determined that the types of genetic changes that accumulated during adaptive evolution, both in natural and laboratory settings, are indeed the classes of mutations that occur most frequently. They reported these findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, noting several factors that influence how closely the found in a population mirror the spectrum of mutations in that species. 

The relationship was strongest, McCandlish says, when populations experienced few beneficial mutations per generation. He explains: 

"If that number is low, it means that the population is really just waiting for any mutation that can get the job done. And if the number is high, what it means is that probably there are going to be several different mutations that can solve this problem, and the one that we're going to see at the end of the process is just the one that solves it best."

Explore further

Using math to calculate the path of cancer
More information: Alejandro V. Cano et al, Mutation bias shapes the spectrum of adaptive substitutions, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2119720119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Citation: Getting a step ahead of tuberculosis' drug resistance evolution (2022, February 15) retrieved 15 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-tuberculosis-drug-resistance-evolution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Targeting microbial metabolites to treat autism

1 hour ago

Truth and facts about soy, soy products and tofu (some questions)

22 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Feb 12, 2022

Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection - Reduced by some Antihistamines?

Feb 12, 2022

Replication in an Entity vs. Replication of an Entity

Feb 11, 2022

RSV cases among children rising following SARS-Cov-2 pandemic

Feb 09, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)