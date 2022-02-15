February 15, 2022

How recess helps students learn

by William Massey, The Conversation

playground
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

As parents and schools seek to support students' social and emotional needs—and teach them what they need to learn—some education leaders are missing one particularly effective opportunity.

The U.S. Department of Education has offered guidance on how to help students navigate the stress and trauma of the pandemic and readjust to in-person schooling after long periods of closed schools. But as someone who studies recess in connection with , I couldn't help but notice recess was missing from the federal guidance and from many local efforts to support students as the pandemic continues to unfold.

The physical activity and social connection that take place at recess help children's brains work and develop properly by lowering their , regulating their nervous system and allowing them to be more engaged once back in the classroom.

Stress and the brain

The of a person in a calm state is largely governed by the prefrontal cortex, which handles what are often called "executive functions" and the ability to regulate behavior and emotions. This makes it possible for people to follow instructions, use context clues to solve problems, pay attention and incorporate new information into existing knowledge. People with higher levels of executive function tend to perform better in school and feel better about themselves.

The function of a person under high levels of distress shifts to less advanced areas of the brain that handle more reactive behaviors. This disrupts those and can make the person withdrawn, distractible or hyperactive. All of those can interfere with the person's ability to learn.

This stress-related shift in brain function can also affect students' motivation. Chronic, prolonged and unpredictable stress inhibits the release of dopamine, a brain chemical that helps people feel a sense of pleasure and reward during learning. In this state, learning challenges are likely to be perceived as threats, which will continue to activate more reactive brain regions and more deeply hurt the person's ability to learn.

3 ways recess helps learning

The opportunity to spend time outdoors playing is so important that the United Nations has declared it a right of every child. My research collaborators and I have found that when children have recess in a safe environment that includes positive interactions with adults and peers, students have fewer problems with executive functions and better classroom behavior. Brain science research supports this by showing how three different aspects of recess decrease stress and improve executive function, helping children learn more successfully throughout the day.

  1. My research shows kids get a large proportion of their outdoor and movement time at recess. We know that getting more at school is better for executive functions and can actually increase academic performance
  2. My research also shows that recess is full of repetitive and patterned movements—running and chasing, swinging, playing ball games and jumping rope—which restore students' access to higher-level brain functions. This is why multiple recess opportunities each day, at regular intervals, can improve students' attention, learning and overall well-being.
  3. Recess is a time when kids can form meaningful relationships and practice social skills—which can be critical to success in school.

Research clearly shows the benefits of recess for children. Consistent, predictable recess time—even more than once a day—helps children reduce , form social connections at school and get their brains more ready to learn.

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: How recess helps students learn (2022, February 15) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-recess-students.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research group advocates prioritizing recess as schools look ahead to students' return
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)